HOPKINTON — Members of the Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire Department, in partnership with police, fire and ambulance associations in the region, will host a parade on Saturday to commemorate those lost during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The department announced this week that it would host the parade as a means of honoring those killed and recognizing the effort that numerous first responders and other Americans put in following the deadly attack, which claimed the lives of 2,977 people. The parade will also serve as an outdoor community gathering for those in town, who have been left with far fewer local events over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the Memorial Day parade cancelled the last two years, we decided to conduct a parade on Saturday,” the Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire Department said on its Facebook page. “We will be conducting a small ceremony at the fire station before taking to Main Street for the normal parade route between the firehouse and the Arcadia YMCA.”
The parade is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
Police and fire officials urged local residents to be aware of the parade and prepared for minor traffic delays. Residents are encouraged to line up along the parade route to enjoy.
Emergency or civic organizations interested in taking part are encouraged to call 401-539-2229 to get involved.
— Jason Vallee
