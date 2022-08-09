RICHMOND — The construction of the Maddie Potts Memorial Field House certainly didn’t go according to the game plan that members of the Potts’ family drew up.
After getting a jump start on work for the state-of-the-art facility at Chariho High School being built in honor of Maddie Potts, efforts hit a roadblock in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a halt. Fundraising became difficult — many people were adjusting to a “new normal” that included reduced hours and layoffs — and when the project did get moving again, high inflation rates had caused a 50% increase in costs for materials.
Perhaps it was always meant to be that way. After all, the facility is supposed to be an example of the “Maddie Mentality,” a term in Chariho that has become synonymous with overcoming adversity and giving back to the community.
“From the beginning through the very end, my husband (Dan Potts) and I vowed to give everything back, and to do it in a way that Maddie herself would,” said Maddie’s mother, Stephanie Potts. “Chariho had an enormous need for indoor bathroom facilities at our stadium, as well as running water and an updated concession stand. From there, we added the ‘wants,’ and the field house idea was born.”
Members of the Maddie Potts Foundation, the Chariho community and local dignitaries will come together on Sunday to officially celebrate completion of the project, cutting the ribbon to formally mark the official opening of the Maddie Potts Memorial Field House.
For Potts' family and members of her foundation, the field house is the result of a five-year effort to build a facility that exemplified what the community meant to Maddie.
A 17-year-old Chariho athlete and girls soccer team captain, Potts collapsed on the field and died after suffering a brain aneurysm during a game on Sept. 24, 2017. Her father was recording the game for college scouts, Stephanie Potts recalls, and she received a call that Maddie had gone down during the game, possibly due to a seizure.
“I'm riding in a Lifepact ambulance to Hasbro, holding onto any hope possible because hope was all I had,” she said. “I gathered and located Dan and Julia (Maddie’s then-13-year-old sister) and ultimately left Hasbro without Maddie that night. Forever. How does a mother survive that? Broken isn’t a strong enough word.”
The community immediately came together, united by the tragedy, and without realizing what happened, Stephanie Potts said she felt inspired to take care of everyone else, an urge she believes was only magnified by the thoughts of how Maddie would respond if it had been one of her friends instead.
Before long, Stephanie and Dan Potts had launched the Maddie Potts Foundation, and by the end of the calendar year the foundation was already raising money to provide scholarships and build the field house in her memory.
The facility, which measures an impressive 3,000 square feet, will be accessible for all the sports teams that utilize the stadium side of campus, particularly for Chariho home games, including football, baseball, field hockey, track, cross country, soccer and lacrosse. It will also include an athletic training room, home locker room, private visiting team area, an upgraded concession stand, indoor restrooms, a private officials locker room and a "Maddie Mentality" atrium to host senior nights and small community events.
The project hasn’t come without challenges, however.
In recent conversations with members of the Richmond, Charlestown and Hopkinton town councils, Dan Potts sought an $83,333 grant from each town using American Rescue Plan Act money. He told each council that the funding would provide $250,000 to offset the cost overages that have arisen since the start of the project in 2017.
“Since our initial building estimate of $719,784 on May 1, 2020, the cost of construction has increased to $1,187,506.25 as of May 9, 2022,” Potts said while seeking the funding from Richmond, which was approved. “The ARPA funding would significantly increase our ability to finish and pay for the facility on schedule. This facility will be a valued asset to the school and community for generations.”
The town stepped up, with several corporate and construction-based sponsors, and the aid of ARPA funding helped to make up the difference, officials said. Potts credited local contractors and others in the community for going above and beyond.
“Thanks to an absolutely amazing group of contractors, subcontractors, community businesses and friends that have sacrificed more than anyone has to give, their time as much as money, our first foundation goal will be accomplished and donated in its entirety to the community,” Potts said. “Maddie grew up in, and next to the field that she died on. And though I've said many, I still don't truly think there are words to express our gratitude to every single person who has gotten us to this point.”
The dedication will be open to the public and will be free of charge, although those in attendance are asked to bring a donation for the local food pantry. Guests are also asked to bring lawn chairs to the event and to show up by 10:30 a.m. The official ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:50 a.m.
For more information, visit http://evite.me/x1gzpmX7U6.
