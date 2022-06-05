HOPKINTON — Board members with the Maddie Potts Foundation are seeking aid from Chariho communities following unanticipated increases in field house construction costs, but Hopkinton Town Council member Scott Bill Hirst said funding should be coming from the schools instead.
During a council workshop this week to hear from nonprofit organizations regarding their requests for American Rescue Plan Act funding, Dan Potts told the council that costs for construction have increased significantly since the start of the project. The Maddie Potts Foundation was formed in 2017 and began planning immediately, but work was delayed when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the economy.
That hasn’t stopped the project from moving forward, and Potts said that the goal remains to complete the project prior to the start of the fall high school sports season, with the project slated to be completed by mid-August. It will still take some funding to get the project over the finish line, however.
“The time and costs have increased considerably since our original estimates of $850,000. Since the start of COVID alone, we have seen those costs increase by an additional $400,000,” Potts said. “We have already raised $900,000, and this request is for just a small portion of ARPA to aid with it.”
The Maddie Potts Foundation, a nonprofit organization formed in 2017 in honor of Potts' daughter, then Chariho High senior Maddie Potts, following her sudden death, is seeking $83,333.33 from each Chariho town, a total of $250,000, to aid with the unexpected project cost increases. The purpose of the funding will be used to complete plumbing, fire alarm and electrical work, he indicated.
Charlestown has not allocated specific funding, but officials offered vocal support during a meeting last week. The building is already under construction on the Chariho High campus.
The project is a worthy one, Hirst said on Tuesday, but he simply could not justify funding anything school-related with ARPA funding.
“I don’t support giving money to the Maddie Potts Foundation, and I believe anything for the school district should be funded by money coming from the school’s budget,” he said. “About 76% of our money already goes to the schools, and I would like to see this money for police, first responders and other needs that more directly help our town.”
Potts said when his organization first started the project, the goal was never to seek taxpayer money. The foundation also couldn’t have planned for the level of inflation or impact of the pandemic, he said, and it left the foundation’s board with challenges on how to make ends meet.
If approved, Potts noted, the facility could provide a number of uses that would benefit the general community and not simply students or the schools. The facility will be compliant for use as a potential emergency response center, and could be beneficial in coordinating evacuations or wide-scale response should such a need arise locally.
Potts also explained that his request was the smallest of those who came forward on Tuesday. Wood River Health Services has requested $196,077 each from Hopkinton, Charlestown and Richmond to assist with hazard pay for staff, ongoing COVID response efforts and to advance mental health and substance abuse treatments. Hopkinton Town Manager Brian Russo also included $100,000 for fire and ambulance organizations, down from a $134,000 request made by Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire Chief Justin Lee on behalf of the five organizations that serve Hopkinton.
Gary Williams, representing the Ashaway Free Library, also pitched numerous concepts including one-time projects, staffing needs and other capital improvements, and said the library “would be happy to use what is available.”
Members of the council largely agreed to fund the requests as presented by Russo, with Hirst’s objection to the field house funding being the only vocal opposition. No votes were taken, although a council agreement will assure that projects begin to be included for approval during the council’s next regularly scheduled meeting.
Hirst said he’s willing to listen, but is unlikely to change his mind on the Maddie Potts Foundation funding. He suggested the foundation return to the Chariho School Committee to explore other options.
“Willing to listen to debate. I just don’t think that we should be using that money for the Maddie Potts project. Everything else I’m fine with,” he said.
