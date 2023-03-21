HOPKINTON — A request by Vice President Scott Bill Hirst that the Town Council take a stand by voting as an elected body against the Chariho School Committee’s proposed 2023-24 budget ended unfavorably for Hirst on Monday evening when fellow councilors instead took a stand against his efforts.
During a discussion before the Hopkinton Town Council, Hirst expressed discontent with provisions in the Chariho Act that he claimed took the power away from the council, citing that towns like Westerly allow for governing boards to directly accept or reject proposed School Committee budgets. Hirst also directly and adamantly opposed the district’s overall request this year, which amounts to a 1.74% increase and includes $57.13 million in taxpayer liability to the three Chariho towns.
Over the past several years, Hirst has been a vocal proponent for an outside management study of district spending and operations, and he said the district has not been willing to entertain discussions. He said he believed it was the council’s responsibility to take a stand.
“There is an imbalance in our school district, and it is very important we address it,” he said. “The public wants better control of property taxes. There will be those people who make general statements about students, but we are approaching 80% of town taxes going to education.”
An effort to strong-arm the council into a decision — at the end of the discussion, Hirst made a motion that the board publicly oppose the budget despite several efforts by Council President Michael Geary to convince him otherwise — led to responses from fellow councilors who showed disappointment and frustration with the targeted effort against schools.
Geary and Councilors Stephen Moffitt, Robert Burns and Sharon Davis all vocally refused to second Hirst’s motion of opposition. Geary went as far as saying he would not entertain such a motion.
The matter was put on the agenda by Hirst as Hopkinton, Charlestown and Richmond ready for an all-day referendum on April 4.
Members of the Chariho School Committee voted 9-1 earlier this month to approve a proposed budget with an estimated $43.37 million in local taxpayer liability after applying the anticipated state aid. As proposed, the budget would require a 1.67% increase in contribution from Charlestown taxpayers, a 1.47% increase in Richmond and a 2.07% increase in Hopkinton.
Hirst questioned the increase further, saying the schools have too many individuals connected to those serving on the School Committee for it to be completely unbiased, and once again calling on them to conduct the management study.
Members expressed their own beliefs on how the process went, with Geary stating he would be voting against and Moffitt stating he would be supporting the proposal. Burns did not fully commit, saying he did still have questions, but that it should be up to the voters to decide.
"There are things there I am not finding answers to like questions surrounding the three-year teacher contract, but that’s for (the School Committee) and the voters to figure out, and not for me to sit here and do," Burns said.
Davis expressed that a vote should be an individual’s right in declining to voice her position.
“We started at 6% and we got it down to 2%. The only technicality, in my opinion, is if they had reduced the benefit health line then they could have reduced it further, and they didn’t do that,” Davis said. “As I said last year, I believe voting is a personal decision and I don’t want to announce it.”
The discussion broke down a moment later when, even after each council member had shared their views, Hirst still sought the motion. Councilor Stephen Moffitt Jr. called the actions by Hirst entirely political and questioned Hirst’s constant "bashing" of the School Committee and its finances.
“He’s got to get his fix on politics... it’s the truth. It’s all politics,” Moffitt said before turning to Hirst. “This is your Super Bowl, man, you love this stuff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.