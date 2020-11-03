HOPKINTON — Early results in the Town Council race showed current council vice president Scott Bill Hirst, a Republican, in the lead with 1,000 votes.
In second place was newcomer Michael Geary, a Republican, with 995 votes, and in third place, another Republican, Justin Wilmar, with 824 votes. Unaffiliated newcomer Stephen Moffitt Jr. received 930 votes, incumbent Sharon Davis, a Democrat, was fifth with 647, unaffiliated newcomer Robert Marvel had received 637, another unaffiliated newcomer, Steven Wiehl, received 590 and Clifford Heil, a Democrat running for the first time, received 454 votes.
Unlike the 2016 election, when five candidates filled the five vacant seats, the 2020 election was a true race, with eight candidates running for five seats.
The reason for the community engagement this year can be attributed at least in part to the ongoing controversy over commercial solar energy projects being built in residential zones.
Another issue is the property tax rate and the cost of running the Chariho school district.
Three councilors did not seek reelection: council President Frank Landolfi and councilors Barbara Capalbo and Sylvia Thompson.
Hirst, a Republican who chairs the town Republican Town Committee, has served seven terms on the Town Council and is currently council Vice President.
Hirst said he was seeking another term on the council because he enjoyed politics and felt it was important to help the town where he has lived his entire life.
First elected in 2018, Democrat Sharon Davis was hoping for reelection to a second term on the council.
Running for the first time were Republican Michael Geary, Democrat Clifford Heil, unaffiliated candidates Robert Marvel, Stephen Moffitt Jr. and Steven Wiehl and Republican Justin Wilmar.
Michael Geary, a veteran of the United States Navy currently works as fleet manager for Frito-lay. In the last election, Geary ran unsuccessfully for State Representative against Brian Patrick Kennedy in District 38.
Clifford Heil is a data analyst with a Ph.D in oceanography. Although he has no previous political experience, Heil said siting, and ending zoning ordinances to accommodate commercial solar projects, were still critical issues.
Marvel is a cyber security consultant for a large media company.
Marvel said he began attending Town Council meetings because of the solar issue, and became concerned about what he perceived as council members’ reluctance to listen to residents.
Stephen Moffitt decided to run because he enjoyed public service. Moffitt also opposes amending the comprehensive plan to accommodate solar developers.
Steven Wiehl, a certified sterile processing technician and United States Marine Corps veteran said commercial solar projects in residential zones are the biggest issue in the town. Taxes are a close second, along with the need to generate more economic development in the area.
Wiehl said if elected, he would propose a moratorium on solar projects.
Wilmar, a driver for UPS, promised to bring a fresh perspective to Hopkinton opposes the incursion of commercial-scale solar facilities into residential neighborhoods and supports the thoughtful siting of solar projects.
