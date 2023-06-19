WESTERLY — Richmond native Elizabeth LaCroix started advocating for young women when she was a senior at Chariho High School and co-founded the district's first Girls' Leadership Club.
Next month, LaCroix will continue her advocacy work for women, this time on a global scale.
LaCroix, the oldest daughter of Kirsten and Chad LaCroix of Richmond, plans to travel around the world to study a topic that can affect women of all ages, often profoundly: menstrual pain.
Drawing from her own personal experiences, LaCroix said she plans to collect stories from patients, doctors and researchers on the subject of menstrual pain in order to create a global perspective on the issue for her project, "The Global Story of Menstrual Pain."
"I'm going to Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Argentina, Taiwan and India," said LaCroix one afternoon last week as she sat on a bench in Wilcox Park describing her itinerary and her topic. "I want to try to understand the emotional impact menstrual pain has on women in other cultures."
LaCroix, who graduated from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine last month, is one of 42 graduating seniors from 33 U.S. colleges receiving grants from the Thomas J. Watson Foundation for international travel and exploration in 2023-24.
The Thomas J. Watson Fellowship is a one-year grant — with a stipend of $40,000 — for "purposeful, independent exploration outside the U.S."
It is awarded to graduating seniors who are nominated by one of 41 partner institutions. Watson fellows conceive original projects, deciding on their own where to go, who to meet and when to change course, producing a year of personal insight, perspective and confidence that shapes the arc of fellows' lives. Started in 1968, Watson Fellows comprise leaders in every field.
"The great thing about the fellowship is that you can go anywhere in the world, as long as you stick to your research," said LaCroix, who was a double major in English and chemistry at Bates and one of 89 "Senior Scholar Award" winners having participated in varsity sports for four years and maintained a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or better.
LaCroix, who initially planned to study medicine and become a physician, said she's been dealing with extreme pain during her monthly periods ever since she began menstruating.
"I would wake up in the middle of the night to unbearable pain coursing through my body," she said.
She was prescribed hormonal birth control, a common medical approach for treating patients with period-related challenges, including pain, she said.
Finally, she said, she thought she felt normal, "and it was this sense of normalcy that made me realize my pain wasn't normal, no matter how common it was."
Pain may define the human condition, yet each person's pain is deeply persona. It's a truism that LaCroix learned while volunteering at Maine Family Planning in Lewiston during her time at Bates. There, she met a patient who, like LaCroix, also experienced severe menstrual pain.
LaCroix initially felt kinship, but "thinking of our shared experiences also led me to focus on our differences," she said. "We were not one and the same; I could never know or understand her pain." For LaCroix, it was an epiphany. "If no one experiences menstrual pain the same, then there should be multiple ways of treating it."
To bring greater understanding of this complexity during her Watson year, LaCroix plans to use story-gathering skills she honed as an English major and as a staff member of "The Bates Student," including a stint as managing news editor when she was a junior.
"I believe the menstrual pain field is missing the human connection, and the stories of all involved can heal the gaping wounds of miscommunication between patients, doctors and researchers," she said.
"I really want to make a difference," LaCroix said. "I want to look at alternatives to birth control."
"I also want to figure out why no one is doing research on menstrual pain in the United States," she said. "There are quite a few people studying menstrual pain and how it relates to endometriosis outside the U.S. I think there are different opinions in different cultures about the emotional impact menstrual pain has one women."
In India, LaCroix plans to learn more about medicinal yoga, or chikitsa, with Tilottama Patil, founder of Aakar Yog Chikitsa Institute in Pune. In the Netherlands, she plans to interview Tinde van Andel, an ethnopharmacologist at the University of Leiden who studies the traditional use of plants for medicinal and other purposes.
At Bates, LaCroix was a dean's list student and a four-year member of the cross country and track and field teams, serving as a cross country captain this year, and has been a leader of Fem STEM, supporting female-identifying students interested in STEM.
LaCroix said she plans to pursue a Ph.D. in chemistry and a career in medicinal chemistry. Looking ahead, she already knows one thing for sure, "mentoring young scientists, especially women and those from underrepresented groups in science, will be a huge part of my future career."
LaCroix has one sister, Anna, a freshman at Tufts University, who also graduated from Chariho High School. She said she appreciates the Chariho school system and the teachers she had at the Richmond school.
"I'm lucky," she said. "I think Chariho graduates are capable of so much."
"What's really funny," she said with a big smile, "is that I've never been on a plane by myself before."
Mary F. Pols, a member of the Bates Communications Office, contributed to this story.
