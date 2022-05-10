RICHMOND — A small fire that occurred in a heating unit in a Richmond Elementary School classroom Monday evening was located and extinguished quickly, school and fire officials said, which helped to prevent the incident from impacting more than one class.
Firefighters with the Richmond-Carolina Fire District, aided by members of the Richmond Police Department, responded to the school at 190 Kingstown Road school around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a possible structure fire. The first firefighters on the scene reported smoke showing from one of the classrooms and a called a second alarm as a precaution, leading to mutual aid responses from the Hope Valley-Wyoming, Ashaway, Charlestown and Exeter fire departments.
In a press release, Richmond-Carolina fire officials said the fire was identified to have occurred within the heating unit in Classroom 23. The fire was contained to the unit itself, but the incident caused a heavy smoke build-up in the room that needed to be vented. The room was slated to receive a more thorough cleaning again Tuesday before students would be allowed back in.
“Cleaning crews and professional staff worked through the night to accomplish this, and we as a community should be thankful for their efforts,” the department said in a message posted to Facebook.
The cause of the fire is believed to have been a malfunction within the heating unit, officials said, and there was nothing suspicious about the fire.
Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard said a professional crew was brought in to work on the issue, isolating the room and working through the early morning hours to help dissipate any smell. She credited Principal Sharon Martin, Assistant Superintendent Mike Comella and Jason Sullivan, director of facilities and grounds for Chariho schools, for working with fire officials and coordinating the post-incident response.
The room where the incident occurred was not available for use on Tuesday, but students were expected to be safely welcomed back without concerns later this week, Picard said.
“We opened as normal and relocated students who are assigned to that room for the day,” Picard said.
“I was at the school again this morning a few hours before school opened and the smell was gone from all areas except that one room. We have the room being thoroughly cleaned to ensure there is no lingering smell,” she added.
Richmond-Carolina Fire Chief Scott Barber and Fire Marshal John Woodard Sr. made themselves available to school staff through the night, and they were expected to do another walk-through with officials before the isolated classroom is reopened.
Due to the presence of smoke and the unknown nature of the fire, officials made an early determination to call a second alarm and trigger mutual aid as a necessary precaution. The large response led to confusion and online speculation from some in the community, officials said, and triggered discussions critical of the response and amount of resources used.
For a department that saw its volunteers give their all in an effort to save the Meadowbrook Waldorf School in July 2018, when a lightning strike led to a blaze that decimated the school’s former location in Richmond, the criticism was difficult to swallow.
Barber responded to the online discussions with a statement of his own, which was posted to the agency’s Facebook page.
“I’ve learned this a.m. through many sources that the social media commentary took off with speculation, criticism and overall misguided comments,” the statement reads. “How we respond and the resources we call are done to protect the property as we see necessary, if anyone has a question on our protocols we are happy to share and discuss.”
The statement also assured that student safety remained the top priority, and that there were no remaining concerns when the building was reopened.
“This morning, we are thankful that the school is able to reopen and conduct their learning as scheduled,” the statement reads.
