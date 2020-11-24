RICHMOND — The Zoning Board on Monday did not complete the public hearing on a proposal for a commercial solar development in the Beaver River Valley. With more expert testimony from witnesses for the developer, and questions from board members and the public still unheard, the hearing was continued to the Dec. 21 meeting.
The applicant, GD Beaver River I LLC, owned by Green Development of Cranston, is requesting a special-use permit to allow the construction of a 5.3-megawatt solar energy system in a residential zone at 172 Beaver River Road. The facility would occupy about 7 acres of a 41-acre agricultural property owned by William Stamp III of Cranston.
Consisting mainly of a fallow field, the property is bordered to the west by Beaver River Road and to the east by the Beaver River. The river is part of the Pawcatuck River watershed, which recently received a Wild and Scenic designation from the federal government.
This latest hearing followed two years of procedural wrangling between the town and Green Development. In 2018, zoning official Russell Brown denied the application because not all of the facility would be located within 2 miles of an electrical substation. A zoning amendment passed after Brown’s determination requires that solar energy facilities be situated entirely within a 2-mile radius of a substation, however the developer argued that the application preceded the zoning amendment and should be approved on that basis.
The town contended that the developer had missed a 30-day window to appeal Brown's decision, but the developer appealed the town’s decision to Rhode Island Superior Court, which sent the case back to the Zoning Board.
The application has generated considerable interest in the town, and nearly 60 people participated in Monday’s online meeting.
Attorney John Mancini, representing the developer, called several witnesses, beginning with engineer and project manager Kevin Morin, who presented an overview of the proposal.
Morin explained that the project had been scaled back and moved slightly.
“Due to technology changes with respect to panels’ efficiency, we were able to shrink the project from where we started in 2018,” he said. “The actual coverage is about 7.16 acres. That was reduced from about 9.9 acres back in 2018.”
Morin also noted that the boundary of the project had been moved an additional 160 feet back from Beaver River Road.
“During the Planning Board review, we did try to incorporate the feedback we did get,” he said. “So originally, the road was on the East side of the project. The equipment pads, the transformers … were on the other side of the solar array on the Beaver River side — the river itself. There was concern about the placement of that, access to it, so we moved the road to the west, we brought the equipment with it.”
Landscape architect Donald Leighton provided further details on the project’s visual impact. Since the project is now smaller, Leighton said it would require less screening. Asked whether the array would be visible from the road, Leighton said it would be hidden from view by existing vegetation as well as a new buffer comprising native shrubs and trees.
“You would be hard-pressed to see it,” he said. “If it were magically dropped in there today, at least in the summertime, the vegetation is so high that you would probably not see it with the existing vegetation. With the new, planted buffer, you will not be able to see it. One hundred and thirty-eight feet back is a sizable distance, plus the 25 feet of landscaped buffer, plus another 15 feet between the fence and the actual panel, so that’s close to 180 feet between the roadway edge and the panels.”
Gregory Walwer, of Archeological Consulting Services, discussed the archaeological survey his company conducted in 2018 at the site, which, as part of the Beaver River Agricultural District, has been proposed for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. Walwer’s report showed that much of the upper layer of the soil had been repeatedly disturbed by annual plowing, but areas of the property that had not been plowed might be worth preserving for the artifacts they could contain.
“Twenty-five centimeters down is where you find intact soils that weren’t subjected to repeated plowing through time, so that’s where you would have intact archeological remains, whereas everything above that is going to be mixed and churned through decades, if not hundreds, of years of plowing,” he said.
Real estate appraiser Thomas Sweeney, also testifying for the developer, said that with the promised visual screening of the array, the facility would have no impact on residential property values.
John Peixnho, founder of a citizens' group that opposes commercial solar projects in residential zones, said he had not been swayed by Monday's testimony and pointed to other Green Development solar projects in southwestern Rhode Island as examples of the developer's disregard for rural communities and the people who live there.
“The presentation by the applicant’s attorney was exactly what I expected. Lots of half-truths, inaccuracies and hollow promises," he said. "Respectfully, I hope the Zoning Board really looks at Green Development’s other projects in South County — and beyond. There will be no effective screening, no protection and no regard for preserving our historic, cultural landscapes and the rural qualities that define our towns.
"Go and look. Ask the neighbors and the abutters to the other solar projects. They have nothing but broken promises and eyesores — ugly, permanently altered landscapes — all in the name of lining the pockets of out-of-town developers and absentee, non-resident landowners."
The final witness for the developer was unable to attend the meeting. Mancini requested and received a continuance to the next meeting on Dec. 21, at which time the public will also have a chance to ask questions.
