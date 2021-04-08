RICHMOND — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the Maddie Potts Memorial Fieldhouse at Chariho High School, 453 Switch Road, on Saturday, April 11, at 11 a.m. The ceremony will precede the Chariho Chargers' football game at 1 p.m.
The field house, on the stadium side of campus, is being funded by the Maddie Potts Foundation. It will include an athletic training room, home locker room, private visiting team area, an upgraded concession stand, indoor restrooms, a private officials locker room and a central atrium to host senior nights and small community events.
Potts, a popular Chariho student and star athlete, died suddenly on the soccer field during a game on Sept. 23, 2017, her senior year.
For more information, visit maddiepottsfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.