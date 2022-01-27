RICHMOND — Wearing a sharp-looking tie, an accessory used to emphasize the theme of “kindness ties us together,” fourth grade student Natalie Petrichko stood beside a poster she designed to promote the Great Kindness Challenge.
Around Petrichko and fellow fourth-grade student Bailey Allen, both spirit commissioners with Richmond Elementary School’s student council, decorated doors with various themes that emphasized motivational quotes, kindness challenges, ways to help your friends and community and more. They stood with a smile, albeit smiles that were hidden underneath the masks that have become a symbol of pandemic challenges that have plagued the last few school years.
“We want everyone to be kind and this reminds kids how it feels,” Petrichko said. “It feels good to be given a compliment.”
For the past several years now, the school has taken part in the international challenge, which aims to promote a positive learning environment and encourage students to be community leaders. Richmond Elementary Principal Sharon Martin said both students have embraced the program.
The school was filled with jerseys on Monday, with students constantly high-fiving one another — well sort of. Instead of skin-to-skin contact, they were given high-fives of compliments, all part of a “Team Up for Kindness” theme that stayed within proper pandemic safety guidelines. With a number of students still absent due to COVID-19 illness or exposure, classes came together to create special messages designed to deliver a smile.
Tuesday brought out the ties, along with an "Appreciation Station" in each class that allowed students to write notes of kindness and thanks to those in the community, including police, first responders and hospital workers. Wednesday’s efforts brought a theme of “kindness comes from the heart,” and students were encouraged to wear pink or red.
In the coming days members of the student council would announce a winner, and exactly what the prize might be, for a classroom door-decorating competition. The entire effort is organized by the students, Martin said, and the student council would designate a board or committee to judge the classroom doors.
“This is something that both our students and teachers have embraced,” Martin said. “We are always looking for unique and original ideas to improve our school environment so that all students feel included.”
The Great Kindness Challenge grew from efforts by Kids for Peace, a nonprofit organization founded in 2006 by Jill McManigal, an elementary school teacher and mother, and high school honors student Danielle Graham. The two started the organization with a group of neighborhood kids seeking to make the world a better place, and it has now grown into a worldwide network of peace-builders, according to the organization’s website.
In 2011, McManigal’s children attended an elementary school in Carlsbad, Calif., and the school reached out to Kids for Peace seeking a way to create a more positive, unified school community. A pilot program was designed and the Great Kindness Challenge was adopted during the final week of January and has since become an annual tradition.
By 2021, the program had expanded to include participation from more than 17 million students in 33,386 school districts representing 115 countries around the world.
For the students at Richmond Elementary, the challenge is a week-long celebration that shares the same values as the school’s commitment as a CARES community. In such, Martin said all students take the CARES pledge, which is a promise to maintain positive attitude and behavior through cooperation, assertion, responsibility, empathy and self-control.
In what is now the third school year impacted by the pandemic, which has brought a host of challenges and added protocols, Martin said maintaining a positive school environment is an essential component in achieving success.
“With the pandemic, there are constantly students out or in quarantine, there are students at different points as we help catch those who were out up, there are masks every day … it hasn’t been easy for them,” Martin said. “It is important right now that we find ways to make every day positive and fun for the kids.”
Petrichko and Bailey each said Tuesday that they’ve enjoyed the activities so far and were excited for what was still ahead. Bailey was expected to speak on the importance of kindness as an ambassador to Skye Hart’s class — Petrichko spoke with Tami Neill’s class on Monday — and both were excited to get outside and “chalk the walk” on Friday by writing inspirational quotes and words of kindness on the sidewalks leading into the school.
Both said they hope the school continues to offer these kinds of opportunities long after they’ve graduated.
“It feels good to do this. It makes me happy,” Bailey said.
