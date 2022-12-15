RICHMOND — Catherine Giusti will step in as chairwoman of the Chariho School Committee in the new term with veteran committee member Gary Liguori serving as vice chairman.
Giusti and Liguori were both unanimously elected by the new-look committee this week, while the first formal meeting of the body also gave its five newly elected members from Hopkinton and Richmond an opportunity to claim roles on a number of subcommittees. Linda Lyall, who had served as chairwoman in the previous term, was reelected to the School Committee but turned over her leadership role in accordance with district regulations, which required a Hopkinton representative to serve as chair and a Richmond resident as vice chair.
Lyall said she felt honored to have been given the reins in the previous term, and felt that Giusti had served well as the committee’s vice chairwoman over the past two years and would be able to step seamlessly into the chairperson’s role.
“Catherine has been vice chair for two years now and has been a great support for me while I was serving as chair,” Lyall said. “It has been an honor to serve and I look forward to working with the committee for another term.”
Having received reelection in 2020 after running unopposed on the Hopkinton ballot, Giusti was unanimously selected as vice chairwoman at the start of the term.
Giusti showed nervous excitement in accepting the position, and thanked Lyall for her guidance and support over the previous term.
“I would like to thank Linda Lyall for the work she did as an incredible chair during contentious times,” Giusti said. “She led the committee with grace and compassion and intelligence. I am so thankful that the voters of Charlestown saw fit to elect (Lyall) to continue serving.”
The meeting Tuesday night marked the first full committee meeting since the state certified the results of the election. As a result, it marked the first time that newly-elected Hopkinton members Tyler Champlin, Polly Hopkins and Larry Phelps, and newly-elected Richmond members Kathryn Colasante and Patricia Pouliot sat as part of the committee in a public meeting.
All five new members appeared to embrace the opportunities, with each taking active roles on various subcommittees during committee reorganization.
Champlin was appointed as a member of the audit, finance and NEA certified staff negotiation subcommittees; Colasante was appointed to the food service contract subcommittee; Hopkins will serve as a liaison to the special education LAC subcommittee; Pouliot was appointed to the NEA certified staff negotiation, school facilities and transportation subcommittees; and Phelps will join the transportation committee.
Committee member Karen Reynolds will step up from her role as alternate to fill a vacancy on the NEA ESP staff negotiation subcommittee, and Linda Lyall will replace William Day, who was not reelected, on the threat assessment oversight committee.
The School Committee also voted unanimously Tuesday night to form a policy subcommittee whose charge will be to provide review and advice to the council on matters involving addition, removal or amending of district policies. Lyall, who requested the new subcommittee, said she envisions the group as a resource for the larger committee to turn to when they have questions.
“There are so many questions when a policy or change comes before us, and I felt it would be helpful to have a working group to discuss the policy as they go,” Lyall said.
The idea received full support from both veteran and newly-elected members. The initial subcommittee will be composed of Lyall, Colasante, Hopkins, Donna Chambers and Andrew McQuaide.
