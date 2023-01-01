RICHMOND — When the School Committee meets with council members from Charlestown, Hopkinton and Richmond in mid-January for the district’s annual Omnibus meeting, the discussion will remain focused on the school budget. Committee President Catherine Giusti said that doesn’t mean she isn’t open to setting additional collaborative meetings in the future, however.
Giusti, who took the reins of the committee after the November election, said she is open to discussing several topics brought up by Hopkinton Council Vice President Scott Bill Hirst, members of the Richmond Town Council and recently elected school members, but not when the focus is supposed to be on the district’s finances.
“I am hopeful that everyone decides to work collaboratively when it comes to all matters regarding Chariho, and our three towns,” Giusti said in a written response to a request by Hirst to add items to the agenda. “All four governing bodies are anticipating a Chariho budget discussion only at the Omnibus meeting. It's appropriate to keep a narrow agenda so that we can spend the necessary amount of time discussing the budget.”
The decision came after Hirst, who expressed concerns over the School Committee and what he believed has been a lack of collaboration and transparency by committee members in recent years, issued a public request through email to Giusti to have the agenda amended.
During discussions among members of the Hopkinton Town Council last week, Hirst expressed strong discontent in the way the School Committee has operated in recent years. He has been a vocal advocate of former School Committee member David Stall, and said he believes election results show area residents are looking for a change.
In his email to Giusti, Hirst said he wanted to discuss “the ranking of Chariho and if it can be improved.” He has also indicated that he would like to discuss use and access of certain materials in the district.
Hirst argued in his email that the meeting should be amended under charter to include his requests and the requests of other committee members who asked for the same consideration. He said he is disappointed by the decision not to include requested topics.
Giusti said she is more than open to hearing council concerns and hosting a discussion, but was unwilling to tie it to the annual budget. The public rejected two budget proposals at referendum in 2022, leading to a zero-increase budget in a year when average utility prices and inflation accounted for an estimated 8% increase in costs.
“I am all for discussing anything with (town council) members. I think another meeting, perhaps at another time of the year, would be great,” Giusti said. “I would love to have more collaboration with all three councils.”
