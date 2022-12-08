RICHMOND — For local police, the job can often entail being called to someone’s home during the worst moments of their lives. In fact it is one of the reasons that officers in departments across the region step up each year to collect toys and gifts for children in need.
Richmond police will once again take part in the Matthew’s Wish Toy Drive and will host a Stuff-A-Cruiser on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ocean State Job Lot in Wyoming. It’s also why the Stonington police union will host the agency’s eighth annual Stuff-A-Cruiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stonington Police Department on South Broad Street.
Both collections are seeking new, unwrapped toys to be delivered to children of all ages this Christmas. Collections in Richmond will benefit those in the Chariho communities of Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton, and Stonington donations will be distributed in partnership with Stonington Human Services.
“Due to the nature of police work, our officers respond to calls where they have encountered people at their most vulnerable moments, facing difficult struggles, sometimes including children with bleak surroundings and very little around them that they can call their own,” said Richmond Police Chief Elwood M. Johnson Jr.
The department has been proud to partner with Matthew’s Wish for over half a decade now, helping to deliver meaningful gifts to children of all ages.
Following the collection, the department will bring the toys to Matthew’s Wish and they will be delivered along with those collected at other drop locations throughout the community to the Rhode Island Center Assisting those in Need, or RICAN, for distribution in the community.
Across the Pawcatuck River to the west, Stonington police are hoping to once again Stuff-A-Cruiser and then some with the eighth annual collection. The collection, which is organized by the union, includes festive music and has become a popular event among union members over the years.
Like the Richmond Police Department, the agency will allow residents to quickly drop off their donations and all proceeds will benefit local families who have been verified in need.
Given what officers face and see year-round, Johnson said it is the least they can do to help assure everyone gets the opportunity to have a happy Christmas.
“We recognize the positive effect that a new toy can have on a child who may be less fortunate due to circumstances beyond their control,” he said. “This is a collective effort to spread a little joy and hope in the lives of children and families, and to let them know that their community and their police department care about them.”
