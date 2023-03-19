DEONDRE BRANSFORD, Wheeler, Boys Basketball, Junior: Bransford scored 31 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in a pair of Class S state tournament games. Bransford averaged 10.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game this season. Wheeler, which lost in the state quarterfinals, finished the season 17-8, its most victories since the 1997 season.

JOSH MOONEY, Stonington, Boys Indoor Track, Senior; Mooney finished third in the 60-meter hurdles at the New Balance Nationals in Boston. Mooney ran a time of 7.80 seconds in the event, establishing a Connecticut state record. The previous record was set in 2008.

