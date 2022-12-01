HOPKINTON — A shift in power as a result of the November election has led to a shift in leadership for the Town Council, with Republican Michael Geary named to serve as president in the coming term and Scott Bill Hirst to serve as vice president.
Both unaffiliated Councilman Stephen Moffitt Jr. and Democrat Sharon Davis, who served as president and vice president over the past two years, won reelection and will continue to serve on the council through 2024. Republican Robert Burns won the fifth seat and will replace Bob Marvel after earning election at the polls last month.
With Davis and Hirst both nominated as vice president, Hirst was appointed by 4-0 council vote with Davis abstaining after her nomination failed to draw a second.
“I will be serving in place of Sharon Davis, who replaced me two years ago in the same position,” said Hirst, who is now serving his ninth non-consecutive term as a member of the Town Council.
For Geary, who was the top vote-getter, becoming president is just another step in a career built on public service. Geary spent two decades in the U.S. Navy before moving to the area nearly 20 years ago. He had previously run for state office before joining the Hopkinton Town Council.
In the coming term, Geary had said during his campaign that he hopes to do more to break down barriers and get members to work across party lines rather than setting them. In his new position, he hopes to be able to accomplish just that.
Geary said in a recent interview that it will be critical for the community to focus on expanding economic development to reduce tax burden on residents and grow the town’s grand list. He said he would also keep a close eye on public budgets, including the Chariho School District’s annual budget, and seek to enhance volunteer recruitment and retention with organizations throughout the community.
“My first term here was anything but normal. We started day one with Zoom meetings, so while I was in the council chambers, it just wasn’t the same,” he said. “I feel like there is a lot we could accomplish in the next term.”
Hirst, who campaigned as a self-proclaimed “watchdog of the people,” is a long-serving Republican incumbent who has been an active part of politics over the past three decades. Entering his eighth consecutive term and ninth overall on the council, Hirst said he plans on continuing to watch the budget and seek ways to reduce the tax burden on residents.
Monday’s meeting ended with Burns having his first opportunity to make a motion as a member of the council, as Geary allowed him to lead the way in adjourning the meeting.
All sworn in
The council meeting also offered a chance for the rest of Hopkinton’s elected officials to take their oaths of office, including three new members to the Chariho School Committee.
Republicans Tyler Champlin, Polly Ann Hopkins and Larry Phelps, who defeated incumbent Democrat endawnis Spears at the polls earlier this month, each took their oaths in preparation to be seated on the tri-town School Committee.
