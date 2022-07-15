HOPKINTON — With skyrocketing operational costs and insurance companies often covering less than 15% of the bill, Ashaway property owners could soon find themselves footing a $250,000 bill in order to keep the emergency response service readily available in the community.
It is a decision that residents and non-resident taxpayers will have to make when the Ashaway Fire District holds its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ashaway Fire Department on Main Street.
The annual meeting, which will be held slightly later in the evening in an effort to garner greater public participation, will allow for the town to set annual budgets for the district. For taxpayers in the Ashaway Fire District, officials said this year’s budget will be a difficult one to absorb without an increase in taxes.
“The district’s board has done the best it could to try and eliminate costs, but it is a difficult year and there are cost increases for items including salaries and gas, both for heating the department and vehicles, that we just can’t absorb,” said Ashaway Fire District board member Robert Greene in a recent interview.
Following a discussion at the fire district’s June meeting, officials approved a proposed spending plan that seeks a $650,598 budget with a modest increase for the coming fiscal year. Under the proposed plan, which will be presented for vote at Thursday’s meeting, the district included a 3% increase in energy operation costs, as well as $55,000 for the Ashaway Ambulance Association.
As the Ashaway Ambulance Association faces severe financial difficulties, however, taxpayers will also need to consider a more difficult second question on whether to include a $250,000 injection of funding into the ambulance corps. With severe financial difficulties ahead and little help from the state, ambulance officials said that unfortunately if approved, iit is a cost that the community could end up taking on annually moving forward.
Greene warned that for some, it could be a $100 increase or more for their fire district tax bills.
Ashaway Ambulance Association Treasurer Eric Perrin told members of the Hopkinton Town Council that the association has a very limited ability to collect on debts, and restrictions that limit government reimbursements to as little as 15% of the bill has led to a dramatic shift of the cost burden for emergency ambulance services to local communities.
In the latest available data, Perrin said Rhode Island ranked dead last in reimbursement in the U.S. Ashaway is among a growing list of communities that have struggled to make ends meet, having billed out for over $750,000 of services in 2021 but receiving just $113,000 in reimbursements or payment.
Perrin said that as a result of these challenges, it has left the ambulance association to absorb $289,000 in expenses while receiving just $229,000 in revenue when tallying all bill payments, state and local grants together.
“Of all our bills last year, we recouped about 14%,” Perrin told the council. “The state is dead last, 50th in the country, when it comes to emergency reimbursement.”
Council members voted in May to offer an advance to the organization to meet immediate woes, $50,000 which came from the amount to be provided as part of the 2022-23 fiscal budget that takes effect on July 1. The council also increased its funding to the organization from $50,000 to $62,000 in the coming year, but Ashaway Ambulance Association officials said the increase provides only so much relief after years of no increases in funding.
In conversations with the Hopkinton Town Council in recent months, Perrin has warned officials that the district cannot continue to absorb the growing costs, and if something doesn’t change it could lead to the service having to shut down altogether.
What the community will do next, however, will hinge on the district’s annual vote, officials said. Residents are urged to attend, will receive a copy of the budget at the meeting and will be allowed to ask questions.
“We will accept what the voters tell us, but we need people to come out and vote,” Greene said.
