KINGSTON — Adaptability, resilience and perseverance.
For the Chariho Regional High School Class of 2023, these were the skills gained over a journey that saw constant changes year after year.
The graduates experienced a freshman year interrupted by COVID-19 and virtual learning and were stuck social distancing and wearing masks in their sophomore year. By the time they were able to begin returning to a more traditional setting in their junior year, they were left trying to determine their way in life while simultaneously building a “new normal” for themselves.
In the end, class valedictorian Alanna Healy said what she will remember most about her classmates is that no matter how tough things were, she and her classmates always had fun and did it with a smile.
“Of everything we learned, the innate ability of ours to find joy in even the most difficult situations is something that will last us a lifetime,” Healy said. “Whatever you do in life, remember: Don’t let others bring you down.”
Friends and family packed the lower levels of the Ryan Center at the University of Rhode Island on Friday evening as staff and administrators recognized the 232 graduates of Chariho’s Class of 2023. With an energetic crowd providing consistent applause and cheers, students were urged by teachers and classmates to follow their dreams, block out the noise and continue to set and achieve new goals.
In setting the tone for the evening, Principal Andrea Spas shared her love of golf with the class and told them that there is a lot they can learn from the game, especially when relating it to their experiences in life.
There will be challenges along the way, she warned, whether an unexpected sandtrap, a bad spin into the bunker or an unwanted splash in the water. For all the struggle, Spas told the class that there will be success as well, and it is important to recognize and build on that.
“In order for you to be here today you have landed in the middle of the fairway, you hit clean drives, you have sunk many great shots. Be proud of these and remember what it feels like to achieve,” she said.
The class certainly had many achievements, as keynote speaker and class advisor Rachel Lawrence detailed in her address. There were several sports championships, individual and team records set, a beautiful performance from the drama club, numerous SkillsUSA competition titles and even the acknowledgement of Trey Lazauskas as the top high school welder in the entire country — and that was just what has happened since September. It was a long way from where the students started their freshman year when, after just learning the ins and outs of the building, they were forced to return home and adjust to the realities of attending classes via laptop.
Lawrence urged students to draw from their experience, and to know that the skills they learned will help them no matter where life may lead.
“Continue to be resilient. You can overcome any challenges in life,” she told the class. “Learn from your failures, and remember, you are never alone.”
It was a message echoed by Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard, who shared a story of a group of snails that had raced each other across a busy street, with only one succeeding. After all the animals around them had ridiculed the snails, they chose to praise the winner but he just kept moving forward.
“Asked by the other animals why he would not respond, the other snails said he has learned to block out the noise,” Picard said. “When life is difficult, learn to block out the noise and you can achieve anything.”
It was a message that some of the students had taken to heart. Friends Mykal Yeskewicz, Logan Worsham and Zach Wojcik said they were excited to complete their high school careers and begin writing the next chapter in their lives.
For Yeskewicz, the next year will bring classes at the University of Rhode Island as he begins pursuing a degree in criminal justice, while Wojcik plans to attend the Community College of Rhode Island for business. Worsham will go straight into the workforce, and while there may not be college in his future, he said he is looking forward to whatever challenges life may bring.
After escaping high school unscathed, Yeskewicz said he is confident all three will find their way in life.
“We are the future, man. We are the next generation,” he said. “I look forward to seeing what everyone here can do. It will be special.”
In closing Friday’s commencement, class co-presidents Allison Enos and Kaitlyn Rousseau challenged the students to take what they have learned and use it wisely. In their time in high school, Rousseau said the students were gifted with a foundation of skills that they can now use to build their future.
With the foundation in place, Rousseau said it is now up to the students to look to the future and make their own path in life.
“We have developed a strong foundation and it will be essential in shaping who we are,” she said. “We have what we need, now it is time for us to build our house.”
