HOPKINTON — National Grid is installing two fuses at separate locations on Collins Road and a third along Maxson Hill Road as utility representatives, elected leaders and state officials seek to reduce the number and duration of outages in the community.
In a response letter to several complainants late last month, engineering specialist Joseph Shilling with the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers said that National Grid has plans to install the new fuses at poles 43 and 64 on Collins Road, as well as at pole 45 on Maxson Hill Road.
The new fuses will serve to better prevent widespread outages, which will not only reduce the frequency of electrical service outages in parts of town but will allow utility workers to more easily identify the source of an outage as well.
“These fuse locations will help isolate outages and therefore reduce the number of customers impacted during each outage event,” Shilling said in the letter, which was addressed to resident Rosemarie Kingsbury. “For example, if there is a fuse past your location, and a tree falls on the wires after the fuse, your power will stay on. All of the customers past the fuse will lose power. By reducing the outage area, National Grid should be able to locate the cause of the outage faster.”
Work on the fuse installation is expected to be completed this month, officials said.
In an update to the town just before Thanksgiving, Associate Administrator Thomas F. Kogut of the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers, who serves as the legislative liaison, told officials that there will also be efforts in the near future to install new equipment to address a feeder that sends power from the Chase Hill Substation.
Plans are also in place for implementation of municipal and utility vegetation management programs to address areas where tree limbs and tree-related storm damage is causing more significant issues. Hopkinton Town Council Scott Bill Hirst, who has served as the council's liaison, told fellow council members last month that the abatement schedule will include Chase Hill Road and Maxson Hill Road in 2022. The Diamond Hill Road area would be addressed in 2023 under the current schedule.
The changes are part of an ongoing effort by state legislators and members of the Hopkinton Town Council to work with town officials to address a growing number of lengthy electrical service interruptions over the past several years. After receiving three separate complaints from residents, state Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy said he was contacted by Hopkinton Town Clerk Lisa Cook-Martin, who asked Kennedy to reach out to the Division of Public Utilities and Carriers, as well as the Public Utilities Commission.
Kennedy then began to work with the town alongside Hirst, Town Manager Brian Rosso and Director of Public Works David Caswell to try and address the issue.
The remediation efforts, which National Grid said is part of a four-year schedule of maintenance to remove and trim trees that threaten electric equipment such as power lines and transformers, will aid in addressing the underlying causes of some of the more prolonged and expansive outages in recent years, Caswell told members of the Hopkinton Town Council during an update last month.
Kennedy said in an email that he had stepped up to help due to concerns that the matter had carried on for far too long with no resolution. He also expressed concerns that if left without a solution now, it could be a while before the state or utility companies circled back around to address it.
“With the upcoming plan to sell the Rhode Island utility grid to the Pennsylvania utility, my fear is that National Grid is failing to address present issues in my district and will be kicking the can down the road for (PPL Electric Utilities) to resolve,” he said in a letter to state regulators. “National Grid is not investing in maintaining the grid and power lines in Rhode Island, and my constituents are suffering each week from these unexpected and non-storm related outages.”
Hirst said at a recent council meeting that the issue should not be considered resolved, but that the projects are now making progress toward meaningful remediation.
“It may not solve everything, but it is at least a step in the right direction,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.