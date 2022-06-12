RICHMOND — Fourth-grader Titus Castrotaro smiled as he sat at his table for lunch at Richmond Elementary School on Thursday, staring down at a cup with a small side salad featuring a mix of house-grown hydroponic lettuce and basil. After taking a bite of the greens, he paid the ultimate compliment from a kid to the growers.
“I don’t taste anything different,” he said when asked how it compared to the lettuce he ate at home. “It’s good.”
Students at the school were treated to a taste testing of freshly harvested basil and six kinds of lettuce grown in three hydroponic systems recently purchased as part of the school’s health and wellness specialty. The seedlings for the first crop were planted on Mother’s Day, staff said, and the yield was cut on Wednesday.
In fact, there was enough remaining hydroponic lettuce to serve students a chef salad at lunch again Friday — and it will even include some lettuce that was grown, harvested and served without ever once leaving the school’s cafeteria.
Funding for the program was provided through grants from the Richmond Rotary Club and Community 2000, as well as money received as part of a Golden Apple award given to health and physical education teacher Kim Daigle.
Daigle and colleague Kristen Anderson, a master gardener and librarian who serves with Daigle as the school’s “Green Team,” said students have embraced the opportunity and taken great interest in the gardening initiative.
“We are working to expose the students to various sustainable living options, and growing with hydroponics is a newer technique that has really taken off in recent years,” Anderson said.
The school obtained the systems and seedlings from Lettuce Grow, a Providence-based company that specializes in providing sustainable and reusable hydroponic technology, as well as seedlings. Daigle said the system works on an automated timer, with grow lights running on schedule 8 hours each day, and the water system circulating repeatedly with 15 minutes of “rain,” followed by 30 minutes of calm.
In just four weeks, the lettuce had not only grown to full size but a few heads were bigger that those of the students holding them.
“The kids have been so respectful. They haven’t touched, picked or eaten anything without permission and we are constantly getting questions,” Daigle said. “This is inspiring our students to eat in a more healthy, sustainable way.”
Lettuce and basil accounted for the vast majority of the first crop, but that isn’t all the program is producing. The towers, one positioned in the cafeteria and two in the library, also contain seedlings and plants to produce cherry tomatoes, mini peppers, mini cucumbers and Swiss chard.
Daigle said the school is also exploring other hydroponic growing options for future projects, potentially including broccoli or cauliflower as well.
Staff said that the anticipated yield from these crops is so large that the school is considering a partnership with the school’s kitchen and nutrition team to use items regularly as part of Friday salads.
“This is another opportunity to be able to connect with the students, give them an opportunity to try new things and encourage them to eat healthy,” said Lelah Sciarra, head of the kitchen staff at Richmond Elementary School. “Some of the kids are not always able to get this kind of food at home, so it feels good to connect with them through programs like this.”
The hydroponic program is part of a larger garden and sustainable living initiative at the school, Anderson and Daigle said, and includes outdoor garden and greenhouse components as well. Students in fourth grade took part in planting the garden this spring, and it will be monitored over the summer and harvested this fall.
With all the vegetables yielded, Daigle said the school has been able to become a good community partner and last year alone, Richmond Elementary donated 249 lbs. of fresh produce to area food pantries. The hope is that the hydroponic systems will only add to that bounty this year.
“With the system we have, we could produce as many as 108 heads of lettuce per month. Imagine the people you can help with that kind of yield,” she said.
If Daigle and Anderson had their way, there would be a hydroponic tower in every classroom. One long range goal, Daigle shared, would be to produce fresh foods that students could use daily for snacks.
For now, however, the program will look to expand using a recently announced second grant from the Richmond Rotary Club, as well as seeking additional funding.
“I really look forward to seeing where we can go with this,” Daigle said.
