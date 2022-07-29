NARRAGANSETT — Tight Lines for Vets will hold a free fishing trip for combat veterans on Saturday, Aug. 6, aboard the Seven B’s out of Point Judith. The trip includes bait, breakfast, lunch and drinks, and a fish fry/clambake at the end of the trip. There will be a cash prize for biggest fish, customized t-shirts and raffle items.
To participate, veterans should contact via Facebook message @tightlinesforvets or email name, contact info, and branch of service to TightLinesforVets@gmail.com.
Donations are being accepted to cover the costs of the event. To donate, visit https://www.onthewater.com/event-rhode-island-fishing-trip-with-tight-lines-for-vets. Donation and entry slip boxes are also located at Weekapaug Bait and Tackle, 664 Atlantic Ave., Westerly; and Quonnie Bait and Tackle, 5223 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
— Sun staff writer
