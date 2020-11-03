WOOD RIVER JCT. — While there was no competitive races for the open seats on the Chariho School Committee this year, two incumbents and two newcomers ran for the four vacancies on the 12-member board.
Sheila Grover, a retired film costume supervisor from Richmond, who has been involved in the school district as the founder of the parents’ group “Friends of Chariho,” for several years, handily won a seat on the board capturing 510 or 90.7 percent of the vote.
Gary Liguori, a Democrat who currently serves as Dean of the College of Health Sciences at the University of Rhode Island, who was a write-in candidate for the second Richmond seat, earned 52.3 percent of the vote in early returns.
Charlestown member Linda (Gail) McAllister, an inclumbent, earned 613 votes or 99.7 percent of the votes and incumbents Catherine Giusti of Hopkinton, 1,438, or 98.3, percent of the vote. McAllister and Giusti ran unopposed
Newcomers Grover and Liguori will replace former Richmond members Murat Dymov and Clay Johnson.
Staff writer Cynthia Drummond contributed to this report.
