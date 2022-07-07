RICHMOND — A radio tower sustained damage and several firefighters were treated for possible heat exhaustion during the response after a suspicious fire broke out within the tower cabin Wednesday afternoon.
Police and fire officials confirmed that an investigation is continuing into the cause of the blaze, which several witnesses reported may have started as a result of arson. Officials did not indicate whether arson was suspected, however, and indicated that the cause is still under investigation.
Richmond-Carolina firefighters and Richmond police were called to the tower, a former community fire tower located off Shannock Hill Road, around 4:45 p.m. after receiving multiple reports that fire had fully engulfed the cabin at the top of the tower. Mutual aid from the Hope Valley-Wyoming and Charlestown fire departments also aided in the response.
Messages with police seeking further comment were not returned Thursday.
Richmond Fire Chief Scott Barber told media at the scene that there were no injuries reported, although several firefighters were evaluated after suffering from signs of heat exhaustion. The Hope Valley Ambulance Squad provided on scene assistance with rehab and transported a member for evaluation of heat related symptoms.
Officials said although the tower had been converted to serve as home for radio communications hardware that serves the Richmond Police Department, the town’s emergency services were not impacted by the blaze.
“This tower site serves as a communications site for local and regional emergency services, while some of the equipment was damaged we were able to switch to other tower sites so no interruptions to emergency services are expected,” the Richmond-Carolina Fire Department wrote in a Facebook release.
The cabin atop the tower has been deemed “a total loss,” officials said, and other antenna equipment inside the structure also sustained damage.
The fire remains under investigation through the Rhode Island State Fire Marshal’s Office in conjunction with the Richmond Police Department.
