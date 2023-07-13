RICHMOND — A former executive for The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences has filed a federal civil lawsuit seeking $3.32 million that alleges she was forced to quit her job after she was repeatedly sexually harassed and even publicly humiliated by the company’s founder and CEO.
The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Providence on Tuesday by former top marketing executive Alison McDaniel, names the Preserve Property Management Company LLC, The Preserve at Boulder Hills LLC and CEO Paul Mihailides as defendants. The 28-page, 10-count complaint states that, after being hired to lead the company’s marketing division, she was constantly and consistently subjected to unwanted advances and graphic sexual harassment.
During her time with the company, the lawsuit alleges, Mihailides also misclassified McDaniel’s status as an employee and drastically underpaid her for her services.
“Beginning on McDaniel’s first visit to The Preserve, she became concerned with Mihailides’ behavior towards her, which she felt was flirty, overly-friendly, and inappropriate,” the lawsuit states.
“During McDaniel’s employment at The Preserve, Mihailides subjected her to repeated sexual advances including attempts to kiss her on the mouth, requests for sexual favors, inappropriate touching, ogling with suggestive overtones, and verbal and physical harassment of a sexual nature, which were unwelcome and offensive to McDaniel.”
Mihailides and his attorney, listed as Nicole Benjamin, could be reached for comment on Thursday.
Now a resident of Dallas, Texas, according to court documents, McDaniel has worked as an actress and professional model since 2005 and owns the Alison McDaniel Agency, which aids nonprofits with charity events.
According to McDaniel's complaint, she worked at The Preserve, located off Kingstown Road in Richmond, from December 2019 to mid-February 2022 before “she was constructively discharged from her valuable employment because defendant Mihailides subjected her to a hostile work environment based on her sex.”
A pattern of behavior
On May 31, 2021, the lawsuit alleges that Mihailides told multiple guests at The Preserve that McDaniel was his “mistress,” “future ex-wife,” and “girlfriend,” despite several conversations in which McDaniel indicated no interest in such a relationship with Mihailides, who was married at the time of the interactions.
In a series of incidents in early August 2021, McDaniel alleges that after she was unable to travel to The Preserve due to illness, Mihailides told her, “I’m glad you didn’t die from your asthma attack. I would still have sex with you as long as your body wasn’t cold yet.” The following day, he complained to her that she wouldn’t kiss him or tell him she loved him and called her a “prude.”
The lawsuit also alleges that a few days later, witnesses, including Dant Hirsch, president and managing director of the Ocean House, and Robert Button, a self-employed videographer, were present when Mihailides spoke of her in a sexualized manner.
“Later, Button asked McDaniel if Mihailides was always so ‘creepy’ to her and asked her how she was able to put up with it,” the complaint says.
The harassment continued in the following months, and in late August Mihailides both bragged to McDaniel about receiving oral sex from a Preserve employee who worked at the front desk, claiming “she loves to get on her knees” and “she gives the best ****jobs.” He also interrupted a marketing photo shoot in late August 2021 with a young woman named “Lindsey” who worked at The Preserve clubhouse, entering with an unknown man and making sexual comments, stating that McDaniel and Lindsey were his “future ex-wives,” at which time Mihailides attempted to grab and kiss the two women.
In mid-September, court documents state that Mihailides showed McDaniel a room in the Hilltop Lodge where he claimed he brought his mistresses for sexual encounters, referring to it as his “stabbin’ cabin,” which McDaniel perceived to be a sexual reference.
The complaint also describes several additional women from The Preserve who were sexually harassed and describes encounters between Mihailides and other employees that she personally witnessed.
When McDaniel posted on March 8, 2022, on Instagram that she was discharged by her employer due to complaints, she said she received more than a dozen messages of support from others who had experienced their own forms of harassment at Mihailides’ hands.
Examples of the social media messages were included within the court documents, but did not contain enough specific details for verification of alleged accusations.
No outlet for help
When McDaniel repeatedly rejected Mihailides advancements, the situation became aggressively uncomfortable at points, the suit alleges. She said there were times he called her in for one-on-one meetings where he would demean and berate her.
There was also no Human Resources Department or procedures for reporting discrimination in the workplace at The Preserve during her employment, McDaniel said in the complaint. It was so bad that, she said, at some points, Mihailides would joke, “I am the HR Department” and stated “You know what you get if you complain to HR? You get fired!”
“McDaniel complained about Mihailides’ sexually-harassing behavior several times to a Preserve manager named 'Christine,' telling her that she did not know how much longer she could take Mihailides’ inappropriate sexual comments and conduct,” the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit also says “Christine” confided in McDaniel regarding being harassed and shared that Mihailides’ own daughter, Nikki Rodin, “was trying to get rid of him because he was a ‘liability.’”
Breach of contract
When first hired by The Preserve, McDaniel’s lawsuit states she agreed to a $6,000 base monthly salary for her work. Despite serving the company for 25 months, which should have entitled her to approximately $150,000 in salary, McDaniel claims she received very little of what she was owed.
Records provided by McDaniel show she received just $30,087 in 2020 and $13,850 in 2021, leaving unpaid back wages in the amount of $106,063.
The lawsuit states that “at all times … Mihailides had the right or power to exercise control,” and authority over McDaniel, who was an employee rather than an independent contractor. Despite these conditions, the lawsuit says that The Preserve reported McDaniel’s earnings as those of a private contractor, which caused McDaniel to suffer damages, including owing additional taxes.
There have been no future hearings set in the case, according to U.S. District Court records, and Mihailides has not responded to the complaint.
