HOPKINTON — Council President Stephen Moffitt Jr. will be voting in favor of the proposed 2022-23 Chariho budget and Councilman Scott Bill Hirst will be voting against, while other councilors expressed a desire to keep their own votes personal. But the entire council is in agreement that the district could benefit from a managerial audit, and legislators should consider changes to aid communities like Hopkinton that have been handcuffed in recent years by regional agreements.
The split “vote” came Monday evening as Hirst and Moffitt led a discussion regarding the proposed budget and frustrations over the spending that accounts for 75% of all taxes paid in the community. Hirst had requested the discussion ahead of the regional referendum to be held on April 5 in Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton.
Hirst was adamant in his desire to see the council voice opposition to the budget, something that councilors said Monday they would not do before encouraging every Hopkinton voter to take a stance at the polls, regardless of whether they are in favor or opposed.
“If we were a single-town school district, the local council would have the responsibility of approving or the ability to express disapproval of the school’s overall annual budget. Living in a regional school district, we don’t have that opportunity and that is something that is working against us year after year,” Hirst said.
The concerns come as the three Chariho towns prepare to vote on a proposed $55.7 million school budget proposal for the 2022-23 fiscal year. If approved as presented, the budget would include a 1.81% increase over the district’s current spending, and lead to tax increases of 1% to 2.6% for area residents. Hopkinton would see an estimated increase of 1.05%.
Moffitt said he supports education and will be voting in favor of the annual budget during the upcoming referendum, but also expressed frustration with the restrictions set forth in the Chariho Act, and moreover how the school’s annual budget impacts the town’s ability to adjust its own government operating budget.
“I do support (the proposed education budget), and there are many reasons why I support it,” he said. “Although the system may be messed up on how we vote, not one community should have power. It is up to the taxpayers, and I really hope that people show up, vote and show how they feel.”
For Hopkinton council members, the annual school budget can have a big impact on the town. The community is restricted from more than a 4% annual increase and, as a result of the regional funding formulas and the Chariho Act, some years that is absorbed by approved increases in the Chariho budget.
If the town does not approve an annual budget and it reverts to the previous year’s spending limit, the town is still responsible for funding the full amount approved for Chariho at referendum. Hirst said that means no matter the town’s needs or desire of residents, the school district will always come first.
“It’s a bad contract,” Moffit said. “It was a great deal back then. Beach houses were cottages and no one was looking at $5 million beach houses in Charlestown. I’m not for cutting (Chariho’s) budget now, but something needs to be done.”
Vice President Sharon Davis and Councilman Michael Geary each declined to say how they would vote, but each said they believed the district would benefit from a managerial audit after so many years and encouraged residents to do their research and voice their opinions during the upcoming referendum.
Davis said when it comes to putting pressure on the School Committee to act, however, the council’s options are limited.
“I agree there should be a management audit, but the group in charge of doing that is the School Committee and they show no appetite in doing that,” she said.
She said she would not seek to use her voice as a member of the Hopkinton Town Council to influence the general public, however.
“In principle, I think a person’s vote is personal, and whether I voice for or against a budget as a member of the council isn’t going to make a difference,” she said. “I think a person should be able to look at the information for themselves and make their own mind up, and we shouldn’t be telling them what to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.