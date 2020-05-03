HOPKINTON — Halfway through the 134th class of the Rhode Island Municipal Training Academy, the instruction came screeching to a halt. Members of the class, including newly sworn Hopkinton Police Officer Chad Welch, were sent home for two weeks without any idea what to expect next.
Welch returned for four weeks of intensive, small group training and finished ahead of schedule, and the 30-year-old said he saw the interruption caused by the COVID-19 crisis as an opportunity to learn to adapt to the unexpected, another tool he hopes to now use on the job.
“When I signed up, clearly I had not anticipated that I would be entering law enforcement in this kind of atmosphere. It’s something brand new and no one could have anticipated this,” he said. “For myself, and my classmates ... we are all taking this in stride and we are all still eager to go out and do the best we can for our communities.”
Welch, who grew up in Ashaway and lives in Charlestown with his girlfriend, formally joined the Hopkinton Police Department after graduating from the academy on April 24. He was sworn in during a small ceremony, with Town Manager William McGarry administering the oath and Hopkinton Police Capt. Mark Carrier serving as the witness.
Carrier said this week that it was an “odd” ceremony — new officers are typically sworn in before family and loved ones, often in front of the Hopkinton Town Council — but given the circumstances, it was necessary to have Welch take the oath and help bolster ranks.
For smaller departments, there are dozens of precautions taken to avoid spread of the coronavirus, but among those precautions are isolating those who may have been exposed. With two or three officers out, Carrier said a department like Hopkinton would have a difficult time regularly filling shifts based on current staffing alone.
Over the next 12 weeks, Welch will still need to complete the field training officer program to become more familiar with the daily responsibilities and challenges of being an officer. During that time, he will work directly with the department’s field training officer to learn the ins and outs of the job.
Carrier said there are still many ways that Welch can aid the department while still learning the ropes.
“Even just having an extra set of hands can be so helpful on certain calls,” Carrier said. “Officer Welch has the experience to adapt quickly and we are excited to bring him aboard.”
A 2007 graduate of Chariho High School, Welch eventually found his way into the Army Reserves after high school and became a Civil Affairs soldier. In late 2013 and early 2014, he served during peacetime operations at Camp Lemonnier, a U.S. naval base in Djibouti, a country in East Africa.
During that time, he was assigned to work directly for the United Nations, conducting facility and area assessments and surveying needs, security and other conditions at nearby schools, hospitals and other medical facilities.
After returning home, Welch said he tried a number of jobs before finding a spot at Westerly Hospital under Public Safety Supervisor Stephen McCarthy. While on the job, Welch said he learned from retired officers more about police work and decided it was something he was very interested in.
Welch applied to the Hopkinton Police Department in 2019 and was selected in December. He began training at the police academy in January.
Carrier said that once restrictions related to the COVID-19 crisis are lifted and the Hopkinton Town Council is able to resume meetings in a public forum, the department will work with town officials to do a more formal swearing in ceremony for Welch. In the meantime, Welch said he’s just happy to be part of the force.
“I have high hopes right now. I’m very happy to be able to serve my community,” he said. “My focus now is to live up to or surpass any expectations they may have for me.”
