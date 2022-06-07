RICHMOND — Over the past four years, members of the Chariho Regional High School Class of 2022 have experienced a roller coaster ride that can be characterized as anything but a normal experience. Daily schedules were dominated by COVID-19, with the pandemic hindering social experiences and forcing students to adapt to distance learning, social distancing and use of masks in everyday life.
Rather than shy away from a challenge, class valedictorian Bridget Fox and salutatorian Hannah Jackson are rising to the occasion and will each pursue training and careers as medical professionals, goals that the 18-year-old friends and women’s golf team co-captains each said Tuesday have only been reinforced by their experiences during the pandemic.
“I’ve always wanted to do something in the medical field,” Fox said with a smile, noting the pandemic has only reinforced her desire to help others. “I come from a family of nurses. It’s a career that can be rewarding, it provides flexibility and there are a lot of avenues that you can take.”
If there are two students from the graduating class with the right skill sets and abilities to make an immediate, positive difference in the medical profession, Chariho Principal Andrea Spas said Fox and Jackson are those leaders.
Throughout their high school careers, Fox and Jackson have excelled not only as students, but as athletes, class leaders and active members of the school community. She said both have embraced leadership roles through the years and have proven themselves to each be conscientious, detail oriented and overall well-rounded students.
“No matter which of their teachers you talk to, there is a common theme and everyone will describe them as being extremely self motivated and well-rounded students,” Spas said.
Valedictorian Bridget Fox
A Charlestown resident and graduate of Charlestown Elementary School, Fox has earned a reputation as a polite and soft spoken, but motivated individual who leads by example. Spas and Chariho Guidance Counselor Janake Christensen each said she has needed little help in chasing her dreams, and has always remained focused on the goals at hand.
Aside from competing on the golf team, she also played tennis for three years and was active in numerous activities including Girls Recognized for Leadership, the Visual Arts Student Association and peer mentors. She has also worked numerous jobs in the community including at The Cove Restaurant, The Corner Deli and Airtyme Dressage pet services.
Born to Edward and Andrea Fox, parents that Fox said “have set amazing examples for me and my sisters,” she is the youngest of their three daughters. Fox credited her sisters with setting a high bar, and showing the way as she found her path toward becoming a nurse.
The three girls were all raised on a small family farm, helping to raise a variety of animals including horses and chickens, and Fox said her oldest sister, Mackenzie, will begin medical school in July. Meanwhile, she will follow in her sister Claire’s footsteps in pursuing her post-secondary education at the University of South Carolina in the fall.
“My sisters have been a great example for me. They taught me to be hardworking, to always try my best and never underestimate yourself or what you can accomplish,” she said.
Fox hopes to go on to be a traveling nurse, before eventually settling down to build a family while continuing to practice as a nurse anesthetist. One ultimate life goal, she said, is to work toward perhaps one day also opening an equine therapy location. She said she has done work with
“I just want to be able to help others and to do something that will make a positive difference in people’s lives,” she said.
Salutatorian Hannah Jackson
For Jackson, building a path to a medical career has been something she has considered since elementary school, and she said that she looks forward to the challenges it will bring — and providing solutions for those who need it most.
The third of four children born to Richmond residents Jack and Karyn, Hannah Jackson has been an active leader in the Chariho community all four years. Spas described her as a well-spoken and talented scholar athlete who has excelled at nearly anything she has set her mind to.
“Her ability to persevere through these challenges, and Bridget too, really, has been unprecedented,” Spas said. “Not only have these students adapted, but they have excelled through a career where no single year could be considered normal, and now they will get to walk across that stage and be proud of everything they’ve accomplished and how they got here.”
A Richmond resident, she is the third child of Jack and Karyn Jackson, the latter who works as an employee in the school administrative offices. She is a graduate of Richmond Elementary School and will follow her brothers, Sean and Shea, in graduating from Chariho. She also has a younger sister, Lily, in the Chariho school district.
Jackson entered high school as a soccer player, continuing with it freshman year before then switching to volleyball her final few years. She also played golf for all four years.
An employee of Honey Dew Donuts in Westerly, she is also active in the community as a volunteer with both St. Mary’s Church in Carolina and with the Maddie Potts Foundation. She was a member of the school’s Girls Recognized for Leadership group as well.
In seeking a career in the medical field, Jackson said her primary objective is simple, and that is to help others. She said she is interested in pharmaceuticals, and said the stress on workers caused by coronavirus — she has seen it first-hand, and praised her aunt for her dedication and commitment working as a doctor throughout the pandemic — only further supported her desire to be a medical professional.
“I want to be able to help out, and to step up to whatever role may be needed,” she said. “I have an opportunity here to really get out, get an education and be able to make a significant difference. I think that’s pretty cool.”
Jackson said her brothers have both been great examples for her, and continue to inspire her to try harder and improve every day. She said that aside from nursing, her experience with close family has led her to consider settling down someday with a family in order to enjoy “a healthy work-life balance.”
“I look forward to seeing what life brings,” she said.
