By the time students in Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton finished the 2021-22 school year, COVID was finally starting to appear in the rear view mirror. Graduation went as planned, unmasked with hugs and celebratory handshakes, and smiles were once again becoming a regular part of the day.
There was still one thing missing though: the parents and volunteers that help create a bridge between the talented students and the community that has long partnered with the district to support the children.
Chariho Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard said this week that when the students return to class on Sept. 1, the hope is that the more standard scheduling and lack of pandemic restrictions will allow staff and students alike to focus on restoring the community partnerships that have helped make Chariho one of the top districts in the state over the past decade.
“Our overall goal this year is to re-engage parents and the community, to work with them and to make them feel welcomed within our school communities,” Picard said in a phone interview. “As we finalize aspects of our Vision 2023 initiative, we want our parents to take an active role and be part of school improvement teams, and we want our volunteers feeling safe and welcomed back in all our buildings.”
Perhaps most importantly, however, they want all students to feel connected — that is, to believe they have a productive place both in the school community and within the towns in which they live.
Chariho High School Principal Andrea Spas said that at the high school, all extracurricular activities are now available again, hands-on classes have returned to full instruction and lunch and daily schedules will look more like they had prior to the pandemic.
Masks are welcomed, but not necessary — and for those not wearing one, high school staff said “smiles are encouraged.”
Spas said the high school will be focused on interacting more regularly across the community including aiding in volunteer and humanitarian efforts, inviting guest speakers to share their experiences and expertise, or working alongside businesses in the region.
“We really want to reestablish those connections that make the students feel successful and part of the community,” Spas said. “Whether they are athletes, into music, enjoy building with their hands … no matter what a student is into, we want them to feel like there is a welcome place for them and that they belong.”
Students at the high school and middle school will also be encouraged this year to establish better connections with staff, neighbors and others through the “one trusted adult” program. The program asks students to identify an adult they could turn to when they need someone to talk to.
“It’s all about being connected and staying connected,” Spas said. “We want every single student to feel connected to our community in some way.”
The effort to connect with the community isn’t exclusive to the high school or middle school either. At Chariho Tech, Spas said Director Gerry Auth has established many strong technical-vocational partnerships that benefit the students and local businesses alike.
Picard said the successes with the community aren’t solely happening at the high school level, either. Each of the district’s elementary schools has taken on active roles in recent years to take part in collections and offer donations of food and clothing to the Rhode Island Center for Those in Need and other non profits.
At Richmond Elementary School, efforts to establish a farm-to-table program have been so successful that the school had started donating fruit and vegetables grown in the greenhouse or one of the school’s two hydroponic systems to RI CAN, an effort which Principal Sharon Martin said early this summer has helped to feed hundreds in need over the past several years.
This year, Picard said the school is going one step further to deliver their goods to the community: Lucas Callahan designed a trailer that will allow the school to be represented at nearby farmer’s markets, selling excess vegetables and using the money to aid the community in other ways.
“This is something that will give the students a hands-on way to learn how to volunteer, have fun and do something good for the community all at the same time,” Picard said.
Another effort launched over the summer, which both Picard and Spas said would be utilized to further improve communication and create a bridge between the schools and others in town, is the introduction of a far more robust social media presence.
The district, across all levels, has put emphasis in connecting with the community and that has meant looking at different ways to target their audience. Phone calls and newsletters aren’t always the best ways to reach parents any longer, staff admitted, and one solution is to put out social media “blasts” that will help get the word out to those who may be less inclined to look at traditional forms of messaging.
At Chariho High School, students have become so adapt at using social media that it is almost more of a challenge not to incorporate it, Spas said.
“It is an important part of their lives, and it is an important part of messaging for businesses,” Spas said. “If we can improve communication, it is only going to help us to better serve everyone.”
The high school currently has 4 online forms of media, with the Chariho High hosting a blog, a Facebook page and Instagram page (both @chsadmin401), and even establishing a handle on TikTok (@charihotech).
The goal is to truly bridge the gap between generations, Spas said. She is confident that as the year goes on, the district will be successful in achieving a number of these goals.
“I think, really, there is a commitment by everyone to come out of this pandemic and make our community stronger than it even was before, and that is one of the things we hope to step up and do this year,” Picard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.