There’s a palpable excitement in the air at each of the schools in the Chariho School District these days. Teachers are preparing their rooms and lesson plans in person, welcome signs are lining the halls and administrators are working to balance COVID-19 mitigation efforts with the need for social interaction and group learning.
Whether at Chariho High School or any of the elementary schools in Charlestown, Hope Valley and Richmond, students and staff alike are beginning the year with the same ultimate goal: Returning to normal as quickly as the circumstances will allow.
“The goal this year is pretty simple; we want to be able to keep the doors open and students in class, and to keep the schools running as smoothly as possible every day,” said Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard.
“We are full steam ahead, keeping teaching and learning as our top priority while also assuring the safety of our students and staff,” she continued.
Although most students in the district had returned to in-person learning before the end of last year, Picard noted that about 10-15% of students had remained distance learners. Without a distance-learning option in the 2021-22 school year, that means there will be a slightly larger number of students at each school.
Picard said staff and administrators are ready for any logistical challenges and are prepared to adjust as needed.
For students across the district, protocols won’t seem all that different than they were at the end of the previous school year. Masks will be required, proper 3-foot spacing will be enforced in accordance with CDC recommendations, hallways will require one-way traffic in some areas and outdoor spaces will be utilized to provide mask breaks and safe social interactions. The classes at every school have also been fitted with air purification systems to assure better filtration and air quality, Picard said.
At Chariho High School, Principal Andrea Spas said there will be other adjustments as well to provide “a more normal experience” while also keeping students and staff safe. There will be six lunches instead of five to combat any concerns of overcrowding while still allowing for safe, enjoyable interaction.
“We produced a welcome back video for the kids that allowed us to go over mitigation, risks and safety protocols,” Spas said. “We want the students to be comfortable and to know what to expect when they return.”
But the goal remains the same, which is getting back to normal safely.
One of the most noticeable changes for those at both the high school and the middle school compared to the start of the previous school year is the return of extracurricular activities, fall sports and the availability for students to use the late bus to stay for help following classes. Spas said the school was proud to offer a high number of in-person days a year ago, and she said students and staff alike have been incredibly enthusiastic to safely take advantage of these options in the coming year.
In a welcome letter to parents, Charlestown Elementary Principal Jennifer Poore said a reduction in concerns allowed the school to reopen enrichment classrooms and begin bringing students back together for lunch.
“When we open school in September, we hope to safely transition back to some of our previous practices and routines to further enhance student learning and social experiences,” Poore said. “Our plans include having students eat lunch in the cafeteria and attending classes in the music room, art room and library.”
Efforts to return to normal and having all students back in the classroom will also allow the district’s schools to expand opportunities and return to focused goals.
Richmond Elementary School Principal Sharon Martin said that for her students, that includes continuing to develop personalized learning plans and putting an emphasis back on areas such as health safety. The school remains a health and wellness specialty school and will return to teaching different ways to promote healthy living.
In the coming school year, Martin said students would have the opportunity to explore locally-grown fruit and vegetable options through the Food Ambassador Program, and the school has partnered with Reebok and will introduce the “BOKS Bursts” program, an exercise program that seeks to inspire students to move their bodies.
In the classrooms themselves, she said teachers have also tried to return to a more traditional look, but still maintaining 3-foot spacing minimums between desks and workstations. With fewer concerns over surface contact or exposure, younger students will also be able to bring back rugs and other items to encourage small group work, share resources and tools, and provide more personalized experiences.
“For me as principal, my goal this year is to make sure everything remains as normal as possible for our students and staff,” she said. “These experiences are essential in aiding social-emotional growth.”
Picard and several principals said that each school has also focused on providing additional training for teachers and finding ways to provide a quality education for all students. This includes the introduction of new programs such as Professional Readiness Training at the high school and providing staff with “Science of Reading” training at Richmond Elementary, among other initiatives.
The district is also working toward implementing a new K-8 math curriculum, adjusting the K-12 ELA curriculum and training teachers so they are prepared when the Rhode Island Right to Read law, passed in 2019, takes effect.
“We are focused on looking at the positive opportunities that have come from this pandemic and building on what we already have,” she said.
