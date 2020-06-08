WOOD RIVER JCT. — The journey through high school, made even more arduous by the COVID-19 pandemic, ended on Monday for the 244 graduates of the Chariho class of 2020 in a raucous car parade through the campus.
Led by Principal Craig MacKenzie and Assistant Principal Andrea Spas in a golf cart, the students, in decorated vehicles driven by their parents, rode through the campus, cheered by Chariho administrators, teachers and staff. This final celebration was postponed from Friday, when rain forced the district to reschedule the parade.
In addition to several members of the School Committee and Hopkinton Town Council member Barbara Capalbo, members of the late Chariho Superintendent of Schools Barry Ricci’s family were on hand for the parade. Ricci passed away last December.
Accompanied by her sons, Christopher and Michael, Ricci’s widow, Lisa watched as firefighters erected a large banner that read: ‘Mr. Ricci, forever a Charger.’
“It’s just bittersweet, but I know he’s here with the kids," she said. "He’s so proud of them, you know. They had a lot against them over these past few months but with their parents and their teachers and everyone rallying around them, they did it.”
Chariho School Committee member and firefighter William Day also watched as the banner was lifted into place so the graduates could pass under it as they left the campus.
“I believe that it’s fitting,” he said of the tribute. "Unfortunately, it’s also a sad point for me, because Barry was such a great influence in the Chariho community.”
Chariho School Committee Chairman Ryan Callahan said he was pleased that the district had found a way to give seniors their graduation celebration.
“We’ve got to do everything we can to honor our kids, and it’s just about the kids,” he said. “It’s about showing them how much as admire their accomplishment. We respect it, we acknowledge it for what it is.”
Capalbo watched the parade from the hood of her Jeep.
“I hope they enjoy their new life as adults, and, they graduated. They deserve this,” she said.
On Friday evening, seniors and their families watched a video of tributes and speeches.
In his video address to graduates, MacKenzie invoked Ricci’s spirit and legacy.
“His passing going into holiday break marked the first of many challenges we faced as a school community," he said. "And since he has led our district since your first year in kindergarten, I thought it only appropriate to reflect on seven lessons Learned from Mr. Ricci as you make your next big move in your life.”
Among the qualities cited by MacKenzie were Ricci’s special efforts to work with students who were struggling.
“Mr. Ricci made a point of working closely with students who struggled to succeed in our school,” MacKenzie told the graduates. “He would set regular appointments with students in his office, where they would work on school or talk about life, or simply be.”
Other qualities included the ability to remain calm in challenging situations, staying engaged with the Chariho community by attending as many school events as possible, always making time for others, and expressing gratitude.
MacKenzie also acknowledged the additional challenges this year’s graduates had faced.
“I know this spring of your senior year has been difficult - in particular because the circumstances took away from you the daily, personal interactions with community members and peers that define how we celebrate seniors. Despite this hardship, we all have so much to be grateful for - our health, family, and a fresh start in a world rich with possibilities.”
Valedictorian Matthew Gouvin encouraged his fellow graduates to learn to listen to others and to respect opposing points of view.
“If there’s been one lesson that I’ve learned from my time at Chariho it’s been to recognize the importance of understanding different perspectives,” he said. “Everyone comes with something different to the table and that’s what makes us all unique. In our highly polarized society today, it may seem impossible to listen to people who disagree with us but the action of listening and acknowledging the needs and values of every individual is crucial to the bedrock of our democracy. The fact is, we must respect other people’s opinions that may be different from our own and acknowledge them with common decency.”
Salutatorian Simon Manlove urged his classmates to think creatively and embrace the future.
“The future is what we say it is, and what we change it to be,” he said. “I invite you to build your own lunar water park, your own holographic media empire, your own fashion line made of bee spit (or wax, whichever description you prefer). Whatever you decide, make trillions, pay your taxes, and don’t forget who gave you the idea of a waterpark on the moon … The world is a strange place (I mean, narwhals exist), but that strangeness is beautiful. Absorb that strangeness and use it to your advantage. Embrace it. It may be a strange future, but it's our strange future. So let’s make the best of it, together.”
Interim Superintendent of Schools Jane Daly wished the seniors well and congratulated them on persevering, especially during the last three months, when the school was closed.
“I’m so proud of you for your accomplishments over the last 12 years here at Chariho,” she said. “In life, we all have many challenges and what I have seen, especially in these last few months, is how this class has taken the challenge of distance learning and turned it into an opportunity, an opportunity to connect with your teachers, an opportunity to be with your families and an opportunity to reflect,” she said. “I want you to know that I am so encouraged, I have such faith in you because you are the leaders of the future.”
