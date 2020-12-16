WESTERLY — With the help of CARES Act funding to Westerly Hospital, Joy Fellowship Church, 17 Bowling Lane, Bradford, has set up a new food pantry. Westerly Hospital facilitated the purchase of refrigerators and freezers.
Organizers have picked up the first food order at Stop and Shop in Westerly with the help of trucks from the Westerly Police Department.
The pantry will officially open to clients on Saturday, Dec. 19. For more information, call 401-465-7745.
