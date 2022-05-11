RICHMOND — Members of the Chariho School Committee warned the public before the second school budget referendum of the year that if they were unable to receive support for a 0.94% increase, it would result in staffing cuts during the coming year.
On Tuesday evening, in making the decision to accept a level-funded budget after the second referendum failed last week, those cuts were made in the form of the district’s elementary-level world language teachers — positions that some on the committee are concerned will never be able to restore.
With $525,750 in reductions needed to get the district down to a zero-increase budget, the district sought first to reduce open positions rather than laying staff off, but were left with limited options before members ultimately voted to eliminate the two full-time world language positions by an 8-3 vote.
“None of these cuts are easy and all these decisions are difficult as they will impact our operations and budget, but it moves us to level funding as the voters have asked,” said Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard.
The adopted budget will include a liability of $54.71 million for Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton taxpayers, the same as during the 2021-22 school year, and will not include any new taxes. The overall budget will be set at $68.39 million in the coming year for all expenses related to operating, capital expenditures, special revenues, enterprise and debt-service obligations but also includes $11.61 million in district revenues to offset taxpayer liabilities.
Reductions made on Tuesday evening included the committee voting to accept a variety of Picard’s recommendations, including cutting requests for teaching materials including novels; eliminating classroom furniture requests; adjusting the district’s tuition numbers; and not filling several current vacancies.
Among the vacant positions eliminated was an open science position at the high school left vacant by a teacher who took a leave of absence, a position administrators said would not impact program offerings; a part-time librarian position for the middle school and high school left open when a teacher left in January; and an open fiscal clerk position that will now be combined with an existing registration clerk role.
Picard had also suggested cutting two classroom teachers, a third-grade teacher at Richmond Elementary School and a fourth-grade teacher at Charlestown Elementary School. It was a cut that committee members expressed concerns with due to the impact in increasing class sizes, with fourth-grade classes in Charlestown projected at 23 students in the upcoming year.
“My fear is that over the next few years now, all the work we’ve put in will start going backwards,” said School Committee member Donna Chambers.
The concern led member Craig Louzon to present the alternative of cutting the two full-time elementary world language teachers instead. Although less than an ideal solution, Louzon said it would keep class sizes manageable and reduce positions that would have the least impact on student learning.
The district’s current offerings only allow students to have approximately 30 minutes of world language learning at the elementary school level, and Louzon said it is something that the district could potentially consider rehiring again in the future. Other members disagreed, however, and said cutting the positions amounted to cutting the program for good.
“If we cut world language positions, then that’s it. It’s gone,” said School Committee member Ryan Callahan. “Recovering that again will be incredibly difficult. This has long been a districtwide objective and I am not in favor of eliminating it.”
Picard stated that, as Callahan commented on, laying off the positions would then require the district first receive approval from the public for funding to restore them and then would need to seek candidates to fill the roles. She said with recent layoffs, it is likely to greatly reduce the quality and number of applicants over concerns of job instability.
Callahan, endawnis Spears and Gary Liguori each supported the level-funded budget but were opposed to the language arts cuts, citing this reason. Callahan had offered a counter option to the measure, seeking to reduce the cost of living adjustment, or COLA, which would ultimately reduce any potential salary increases for district staff and limit bargaining.
“When it comes to the end-of-the-year raises, it would significantly reduce the amount we could offer,” said Ned Draper, director of administration and finance for the Chariho Regional School District. “We would need to make peace with a very low amount available to give for cost-of-living increases.”
Several parents expressed frustration with the cuts, indicating they supported the budget and were concerned the community was not considering inflation in the request for level funding.
Members responded in expressing their own frustrations, telling parents that the cuts weren’t something the committee preferred to do.
“No one here wants this, we don’t want to do any of this,” Chambers said. “We do not want to cut staff, and we do not want to have a negative impact on morale. But we have a barebones budget and something has to give. That’s it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.