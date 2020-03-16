RICHMOND — Students in grades 3 and 4 at Richmond Elementary School were more excited than usual for gym class on a recent Monday morning, because they were about to be issued fitness trackers.
As part of a district-wide program to develop specialty schools, Richmond school focuses on health and wellness. The latest in a series of initiatives in the “Richmond on the move” fitness challenge, 48 wristband fitness trackers were purchased in February, with a $1,400 grant from the Community 2000 Education Foundation.
Physical education teacher Kim Daigle said the trackers would allow students to set activity goals and track their progress.
“It allows them to be accountable for their activity and it gives them a goal and an opportunity to set a goal daily for the number of steps they were able to do,” she said.
Working with Daigle was Regina Bartlett, director of membership and youth development at the Arcadia branch of the Ocean Community YMCA.
“We do an after school program here, so we have a preexisting relationship with Richmond,” Bartlett said. “I work in fitness. I also lost 250 pounds, so movement is something that’s extremely important to me, so they asked me to come in to discuss how movement, especially at this age, can lead you on to lifelong health.”
Bartlett said she liked the idea of students being responsible for tracking their own activities.
“What I like about what they’re doing with this is, they’re tracking their own movements and they’re trying to get better themselves,” she said. “They have a running club and they do laps and stuff and that can be perceived as a competition of sorts, but this is ‘how am I today? How am I going to be tomorrow?’ and it’s individual motivation.”
Each group of students will have the trackers for three weeks, turning them in at the end of every school day. Before she handed out the trackers, Daigle told the students that they would be expected to keep logs of their activity data and later, enter the information in their Chromebook laptops.
“You’re going to get a log sheet,” she said. “Your log sheet will be an account of how many steps you took for that day. At the end of each week, we’re going to take that log sheet and during your health class, we’re going to enter it in our Chromebooks.”
Once the trackers had been distributed, Bartlett got the students up and moving. Physical activity, she told them, would be beneficial emotionally as well as physically.
“Movement is not just for your physical side, it also helps with your emotional state and your mental state as well,” she told the children. “With these trackers, you’re going to be able to start to see how much you move, how long you move, and you can also start to equate how you feel as well, because it really does start to change your life.”
Nine-year-old twins Michael and Maggie Bernaba said they were already more active, just half an hour after receiving their trackers.
“I think it’s really good, Michael said. “I’ve got about 653 steps and also running is making me feel very happy.”
Maggie said she planned to do some running during recess.
“I’m going to run around the playground,” she said.
Caroline Calabro, who is 8, said the tracker made it easier to record her activities.
“I think it’s really cool, because if you don’t have a Fitbit, you can’t track how many stops you got, because you don’t want to count the whole day,” she said. “But this just counts for you and makes it easy for you and then, you know.”
Daigle noted that the devices tracked physical activity but did not gather personal information.
“It’s just a movement tracker,” she said. “It’s a generic version of a Fitbit. Hopefully, we can re-apply for more grants and get more trackers and have the kids consistently use them.”
