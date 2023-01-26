RICHMOND — Firefighters and local police are being praised for swift action that prevented injuries and helped to contain and extinguish a Wednesday morning fire in a two-story garage at a home off Punchbowl Trail.
Members of the Richmond-Carolina Fire Department, with mutual aid from the Hope Valley-Wyoming, Charlestown, Ashaway, Union and Exeter fire departments and officers with the Richmond Police Department, responded to a large fire along Punchbowl Trail reported shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
Richmond Fire Chief Scott Barber said that in this case, police deserve added praise after taking command of the scene.
“Upon arrival, the first arriving police officer assisted in accounting for the residents, then assisted first-arriving fire apparatus by pulling hose and stretching a feeder line, while the EMS crew set up to ensure that in the event of an injury they were ready to assist,” Barber said in a Facebook post.
The fire was extinguished by 11:18 a.m., approximately 35 minutes after the first notification, but firefighters remained on scene throughout the day. Several aided with the “long and daunting task of fire investigators digging through rubble, standing in dripping debris in the cold for hours trying to get answers of what caused this to happen.”
During the response, firefighters also needed to take precautions and a second alarm was sounded when it was determined that the fire was threatening a large propane tank at the rear of the building.
In the end, the structure sustained considerable damage, but there were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.
