HOPKINTON — If the town and neighboring Richmond were each to allocate just 6% of their American Rescue Plan Act funds to fire and ambulance services, Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire Chief Justin Lee said it would provide a desperately needed financial boost for five community emergency response organizations.
Town officials expressed unwavering support for the organizations during the Hopkinton Town Council’s ARPA workshop on Tuesday evening, but whether there will be enough money to fulfill the $134,000 request still remains to be seen.
The council continued deliberating the best ways to spend its $2.4 million in pandemic rescue funds with workshop presentations from nonprofit organizations, including fire and ambulance organizations, Wood River Health Services, the Ashaway and Langworthy libraries, and the Maddie Potts Foundation. The meeting gave council members a chance to hear from the organizations directly, and it led to some philosophical disagreements between Lee and Hopkinton Town Manager Brian Russo on the best ways for the town to spend the money.
Lee expressed displeasure with Russo’s decision to reduce the recommended allocation for fire and ambulance organizations — he reduced the request for fire and ambulance organizations to $100,000 to accommodate a high volume of communitywide allocation requests — and said he believed that given why the town was receiving pandemic funds, 6% should be considered more than a reasonable request.
“I know it is complicated, that the town will need to make sure it dots the i’s and crosses the t’s, but the thing that we need to go back to is why we have this ARPA money, and that is because of COVID,” said. “I don’t think anyone believes 6% is a big ask.”
For Russo, the reduction wasn’t for lack of need or support but rather was simply part of an effort to spread the funding throughout the community as efficiently as possible.
A week ago, members of the council expressed an interest in seeing money allocated to addressing long overdue capital needs, especially as it related to Public Works equipment necessary to keep town roadways both clear and safe. Those allocations would require a large portion of the town’s ARPA funds, an estimated $672,000 of the town’s $2.4 million, to make the purchases.
“I am simply trying to spread the money to everyone as equitably as possible,” he said. “I have talked about it before, this is not a nonprofit issue, but a matter where the town is in a bit of a hole with its Public Works and police fleets. We are trying to please everybody and certainly not trying to rob anyone of funds. In the end, it is up to the discretion of the council.”
Under the plan presented by Lee, who is one of the only paid members in any of the five fire and ambulance departments that serve portions of Hopkinton and Richmond, the money would serve to supplement budgets for Ashaway Ambulance, Ashaway Fire, Carolina Fire, Hope Valley Ambulance and Hope Valley-Wyoming fire.
Each of the departments would receive a portion based on their budgets and call volumes with Ashaway Ambulance projected to receive the lowest amount at $36,000, approximately 13.8% of the requested overall two-town ARPA allocation, and Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire receiving the most with an $80,000 grant, approximately 30% of the total two-town allocation.
The remaining funding would include $53,000 for the Ashaway Fire Department, $50,000 for the Carolina Fire Department and $42,000 for the Hope Valley Ambulance Corps.
These items are “a small ask” for agencies that saw their volunteers put themselves on the front lines during the worst part of the pandemic. Lee said while he supports the effort of organizations including Wood River Health Services, he noted that these first response agencies are requesting a smaller allocation — and it would be split five ways to boot.
If the town were to forgo hiring a consultant — like neighboring Charlestown has done, Russo said Hopkinton is seeking to hire iParametrics at an estimated $30,000 — Lee said he believes the money could be used to balance the difference and give fire and ambulance agencies the financial support they need.
“Charlestown is currently providing $30,000 for that consultant, and that’s $30,000 that could be spent elsewhere,” Lee said. “We have a small state, and our legislators do care. If we lean on (U.S. Sen. Sheldon) Whitehouse and (U.S. Sen. Jack) Reed for assistance, then that’s money that could go to another resource.”
Lee found strong support from other local emergency response administrators, including Ashaway Ambulance Association Treasurer Eric Perrin and Robert Greene, a member of the Ashaway’s EMS Committee, who each said the funding would really just be a drop in the bucket for organizations that are struggling to stay afloat.
Ashaway Ambulance last week accepted an advance payment of $50,000 to help meet operational needs — Perrin said that was necessitated by damaging insurance practices that have led to the association receiving only 14% return on billing. The problem has only become worse in recent years as the agency has battled inflation, absorbed growing costs and enhanced safety protocols.
If left unaddressed, Perrin warned that it could have severe consequences on the long-term operability of the ambulance corps.
“There are some projects on this list, some pet projects that are certainly important for some people, but the reality is the fire and ambulance corps are just trying to survive,” he said.
Russo said he would be happy to consult the two senators as requested, but also noted that they are unlikely to have either the time or the resources to fully provide what the town would need.
He said that in order to avoid consequences, which could include needing to return money not properly allocated, the town must take added precautions to protect itself and assure everything is done as it should be. He said that type of consulting would involve overseeing books, providing oversight for sub-awards and includes complicated documentation requirements that experts would be more adapted to handle.
“I completely agree it's worth checking, but while the senators will be able to tell us what is allowable, they won’t be involved in the compliance side of things,” Russo said. “They won’t be involved in tracking spending, and they aren’t likely to be available to help with applications or to make sure we comply with RFP requirements.”
Russo added that although the consultant is focusing on the ARPA funding, their level of expertise is expected to help identify other funding opportunities as well, including money that could be used outside of the ARPA process.
“These grants, if they identify $25,000 or $30,000, then the consultant’s work has already paid for itself,” he said.
The council did not vote on any allocations Tuesday, although Council Vice President Sharon Davis led a 4-0 vote to have Russo begin adding items to the upcoming Town Council agenda for action next week. Council President Stephen Moffitt was absent.
