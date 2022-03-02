RICHMOND — A handful of residents spoke in opposition to any increase in funding for the Chariho Regional School District Tuesday evening at the School Committee's public hearing on the 2022-23 budget proposal, while others who spoke praised the district and its staff for their efforts throughout the pandemic.
The public hearing drew a crowd of spectators on Tuesday evening, with 25 residents or more representing each of the three local communities, but the meeting lasted just over 30 minutes with only 10 people speaking — five of whom expressed support for the $55.69 million proposal, and five of whom were opposed to any spending hikes.
Those in opposition were clear in what they sought, however, with regular meeting attendees, including Hopkinton resident Jeremy Palmer and Richmond resident Goldie Williams, among a handful of people who called on the committee to pass a plan that would not increase spending in the coming year. Those who spoke noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit family budgets hard and a break is needed.
Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard said the calls have not fallen on deaf ears and the district has worked since the beginning of the budget process to eliminate any unnecessary spending without compromising the quality of education provided for students.
“It was clear that some of those who spoke want to see a zero-increase budget. There weren’t any specifics on where to make cuts, only that they wanted to see cuts made,” Picard said Wednesday. “There is a balance that needs to be found, and this is a responsible budget for both the students and the taxpayers.”
The budget presented to the public on Tuesday represents a 1.81% increase over the district’s current spending, and officials said it would, if approved, lead to tax increases of 1% to 2.6% for area residents.
Picard said Charlestown residents would see the greatest impact with the current proposal, a 2.59% increase in share of the costs, while Richmond would see a 2.05% increase and Hopkinton would see an increase of 1.05%. The budget still needs approval from the Chariho School Committee, which is expected after its March 8 meeting.
If there is going to be a change before the proposal is sent to the public, it is likely to be the restoration of between one and three teachers in the district. If restored, these positions would be used to address class sizes at the Charlestown and Richmond elementary schools.
Several members expressed concerns during the committee’s meeting last February that cuts at either school would be detrimental to keeping class sizes down. Catherine Giusti, who serves as vice chairwoman of the committee, questioned whether cutting positions made sense given fluctuations in enrollment through the pandemic.
“One of the cuts at Richmond makes sense and we are just moving the class along, but one of the cuts doesn’t make sense to me,” Giusti said at the February meeting.
“We cut a fair amount from this budget and we did so even though no one had really asked us to. It was a forward-thinking effort by this committee to make adjustments, and I am leaning toward putting more back in than in previous years,” she said.
Picard said Wednesday that staff has compiled additional data since the meeting and is prepared to discuss options that would include restoring one or two teachers at Richmond Elementary School and another at Charlestown Elementary School.
Based on the best available figures, including attempting to factor for pandemic-based homeschooling, she said that even without restoring any positions, the district is well positioned to maintain proper staffing and manageable student-to-teacher ratios.
In Richmond, all elementary grades have 20 students or less per class, with the current third-grade classes increasing to 21 students per class in the coming school year. Charlestown classrooms will maintain class sizes of 18 students or less in all grades, with the one exception being the current kindergarten class, which Picard said will have 21 students per class when they are first graders in the 2022-23 school year if no staffing is restored.
“It would always be a benefit to have more staff,” Picard said. “Members of the School Committee have worked hard to maintain appropriate class sizes, and it will be something they need to consider before approving a final budget.”
The committee is expected to take up the discussions and approve a tentative budget for referendum on March 8 during a 7 p.m. meeting at Chariho High School. Residents of Hopkinton, Richmond and Charlestown will then be asked to vote on the proposal during an all-day referendum on April 5.
