HOPKINTON — Registration for fall programs offered by the Hopkinton Recreation Department is now open.
Fall programs being offered include:
Youth Tennis Lessons on Saturdays, Sept. 23 to Oct. 14, at the Chariho campus tennis courts in Richmond; 9 a.m. for ages 6 to 9; 10 a.m. for ages 10 to 15. Children must bring their own tennis racket. $45 for Hopkinton resident; $50 non-resident.
Afternoon Playgroup at Langworthy Field in Hope Valley, Wednesdays, Sept. 20 to Oct. 25, for children ages 2 to 5 from 1 to 1:45 p.m. $20 Hopkinton resident; $25 non-resident.
ACT UP! Theater Camp, Saturdays from Sept. 23 to Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Crandall House in Ashaway, for grades 2 to 6. $80 Hopkinton resident; $90 non-resident.
Glee Club for Kids, Saturdays from Sept. 23 to Nov. 4, from noon to 1 p.m. at Crandall House, for grades K to 6. $55 Hopkinton resident; $65 non-resident.
Youth Soccer with practice, Sundays from Sept. 24 to Nov. 5, at Crandall Field in Ashaway, noon for ages 5 to 7, and 1 p.m. for ages 8 to 10. Players are asked to bring their own soccer ball. $60 Hopkinton resident; $70 non-resident.
A Back to School Pizza & Game Night for children in grades K to 5 will be held at the activities center at Crandall Field on Friday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. for pizza, crafts, and games of all kinds. Children should bring a refillable water bottle. Cost is $20.
For more information or to register for programs, visit hopkintonri.gov/recreation-department or call 401-377-7795.
