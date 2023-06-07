RICHMOND — In law enforcement, professionals are urged to remain alert that first impressions can be deceiving. The same could be said of 18-year-old Mia Campbell, a rising star within criminal justice with aspirations to become a state trooper and attorney.
Standing at the entrance of the Chariho Career & Technical Center on Tuesday morning, the soon-to-be graduate of the Class of 2023 was well-spoken and polite when engaged in conversation, but otherwise quiet and dressed in a casual style as you would expect your prototypical high school senior to wear during their final week.
But beneath the surface, Campbell is highly trained despite having only recently turned 18. She is National Occupational Competency Testing Institute (NOCTI) certified, certified in active shooter response and has completed Incident Command System (ICS) training — and she has also been a valuable member of the Narragansett-Chariho hockey team over the past three years.
“To say that she is hard-working would be an understatement,” said Robert Wild, a retired lieutenant from North Providence Police Department and criminal justice instructor. “This year, she had two classes at once, which required that she spend four-and-a-half hours focused on various instruction to learn all areas. It’s not something many could have done.”
Over the past three years, Wild and Chariho Career and Technical Center Director Gerald Auth both said Campbell has blossomed as a top student in her career path, exemplifying what it means to be motivated and self-driven while also serving as a role model and leader for other students.
For Campbell, the experience has been about finding her way in a vocation she has wanted to be a part of since birth. The oldest of three children born to Westerly Police Lt. James Campbell and his wife, Rosaria, Mia Campbell said this week that she is focused on earning her way to a career in law enforcement.
“I’ve wanted a career in law enforcement since as long as I can remember,” she said. “It was one of the main reasons I chose to transfer (to Chariho),” she said.
Born and raised in Westerly, Campbell attended the State Street Elementary School, Westerly Middle School and had attended Westerly High School as a freshman. The program in Westerly did not have the criminal justice training she sought, however, and she worked during the COVID-19 pandemic to transfer into Chariho Tech.
Campbell, who said she has also been skating since birth, also expressed frustrations that she was unable to play hockey while attending Westerly, which provided added motivation for her to transfer.
Since then she has thrived as a student in the school’s criminal justice pathway, with Auth crediting her for helping lead the program to state and national championships in SkillsUSA competitions. She has also led by example and set a high bar for her two brothers, junior Mason and freshman Morgan, who have both followed her example in choosing a criminal justice pathway as well.
Outside of classes and when not tearing up the ice and field — she was a two-year member of the Narragansett-Chariho boys hockey team including playing alongside her brother, a goalie, as well as a member of the lacrosse team — she has been active as a community service officer with the Westerly Police Department and has worked as part of the team at the Haversham Tavern and Restaurant on Post Road.
Campbell will be attending the Community College of Rhode Island in the fall as she begins working toward a bachelor’s degree in political science, with goals of finishing her degree at the University of Rhode Island and building a career as a state trooper or attorney.
“My dad would certainly love to see me become a trooper,” she said with a chuckle.
In addition to her father’s work, she said she has been inspired by Wild and Chariho Tech instructor Kristian Calise, a former deputy chief with the North Providence Police Department.
Wild credited Campbell with her own success, however, and said she carried “the highest level of integrity” throughout her time at Chariho. He said there were even days where it seemed she would lead the class.
“It is students like Mia that make my job enjoyable,” Wild said. "Whoever is able to recruit her with have a very talented officer."
Auth said that as Campbell moves on to bigger challenges, he expects nothing but success for the young aspiring law enforcement professional.
“She has this natural leadership ability that you can’t teach,” Auth said. “Her experiences here, the examples she set… she is worthy of recognition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.