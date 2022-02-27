RICHMOND — Members of the School Committee are contemplating whether to restore two elementary teacher positions that would be cut from Richmond Elementary School in the coming year, and will also continue to monitor potentially large class sizes in Charlestown as enrollment shifts post-pandemic.
The Chariho School Committee will move forward Tuesday with a public hearing on a proposed $55.69 million operating budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, representing a 1.81% increase over current spending. Depending on feedback, several members said at the board’s February meeting that they are leaning towards increasing the budget to stave off the elimination of kindergarten and grade 2 teacher positions in Richmond.
“One of the cuts at Richmond makes sense and we are just moving the class along, but one of the cuts doesn’t make sense to me,” said Catherine Giusti, vice chairwoman of the committee.
“We cut a fair amount from this budget and we did so even though no one had really asked us to. It was a forward-thinking effort by this committee to make adjustments, and I am leaning toward putting more back in than in previous years,” she continued.
Committee member Craig Louzon also expressed concerns regarding projected class sizes at Charlestown Elementary School, where several classes are projected to have 22 students. Giusti and others agreed it would be important to monitor these figures as well moving forward.
Under the proposed budget and current population estimates, Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard said Charlestown residents would see the greatest impact with a 2.59% increase in their share of the costs, Richmond would see a 2.05% increase and Hopkinton would see an increase of 1.05%.
Before accepting the tentative proposal, School Committee members cautioned that they were still considering returning the two teacher positions to the budget, which Picard said would come at a cost of $120,000 to $154,000 for the district depending on teacher retention, contractual obligations and other factors.
Picard said the staffing reductions were proposed only after several meetings with Richmond Elementary Principal Sharon Martin, as well as a consistent monitoring of enrollment trends over the last several years, dating back to before the pandemic.
Picard told the School Committee that in attempting to adjust to pandemic needs, the district had expanded class space and sought to reduce class sizes slightly to help battle spread of COVID-19. Projected data now shows that the district “overshot kindergarten needs,” she said. A slight reduction in projected 2022-23 enrollment in grade 2 — the number of enrolled students within the current class dropped from 78 to 76 in the past month — shows no need to retain 5 second-grade teachers when first-grade students move up for the coming year.
“What we are seeing is that class sizes have decreased,” Picard said. “In eliminating the second-grade teacher, classes will remain at approximately 20 students overall.”
Class sizes were also a concern for the couple residents who spoke during the board’s previous meeting, and Richmond mother and educator Amanda LaDuke questioned whether it would be efficient to eliminate teacher positions at a time when loosening of pandemic restrictions could potentially cause drastic changes in enrollment again.
“Is now the time to consider making classes bigger?” she asked. “Until we see how everything plays out, I think we should be keeping these positions in the budget. I would want to make sure all the children are getting the help they need, and in a class of 25 students that is incredibly hard to do.”
While Giusti said she “was not ready” to add the positions back in, she said it would be important to monitor the situation in the coming weeks. She said that although the board has accepted a tentative budget, she would still be interested in revisiting and potentially restoring the teaching positions before the budget is presented for vote at referendum in early April.
Giusti’s concerns have also been shared by several other members of the committee including Louzon, Ryan Callahan, Karen Reynolds and Donna Chambers, who all expressed concerns regarding class sizes growing too large.
Committee member Gary Liguori told members that while he understood and agreed with the concerns, he would like the committee to consider studying the impact more directly to provide additional data for the public to show the need.
“It is never a good time to cut staff and make the classes larger, but we need to provide something more to our constituents other than to just say this isn’t the time,” he said.
Other budget details
Over the past month, the school committee has dwindled away at the proposal to try and further reduce spending. Picard’s initial budget proposal, which was presented to the School Committee in early January, had initially called for a 2.97% increase percent over the current fiscal year, with an additional capital fund budget of $68,473.
A number of the cost increases were attributed to contractual obligations, with restoration of Medicaid and out-of-district enrollments accounting for 2.5% of the increase. The board had made adjustments to help offset costs, including reducing the district’s undesignated fund balance to just 2%, a risk officials said can be taken because of the district’s aid through ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding.
The annual budget process will continue Tuesday evening with a public hearing in the Chariho Regional Middle School auditorium. The meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. If there is a lack of a quorum of qualified voters or the program is postponed due to inclement weather, the meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, including budget documents, visit the Chariho Regional School District website at chariho.k12.ri.us.
