WOOD RIVER JCT. — All schools in the Chariho Regional School District will begin a once-per-week early release, beginning Wednesday. The goal of the schedule change is to give teachers, who are teaching both in-person and distance-learning students, more time to plan their lessons.
Students at the high school, middle school and the Chariho Alternative Learning Academy will dismiss students at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday. Elementary school students will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m.
Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard said it would be up to teachers to decide how to best use the planning time.
“The teachers, after dismissal, will have their lunches and then they’ll move into their planning, autonomous planning, which is teacher-directed,” she said. “They determine their level of need, their level of planning, who they’re going to plan with, by themselves, with their team with their grade level. It will not be directed by the district.”
The change follows a discussion at the Nov. 24 School Committee meeting during which several Chariho teachers and union president Vincent Levcowich warned that teachers were at risk of burnout from the extra workload. School Committee members asked Picard to explore the possibility of releasing students early one day per week. ( Levcowich could not be reached for comment for this story.)
Picard said, “The union president and I, as well as the administrators, will continue to meet and make sure it’s working, that we’re seeing that it’s helpful and that it’s providing better support for both our students and our teachers.”
Other scheduling changes
At the middle school, teacher absences have resulted in a low staffing level, which prompted the school to close from Dec. 2 to Dec. 11, with all students distance learning.
Throughout the district, beginning on Dec. 21, all students will move to distance learning. After the holiday break, there will be several additional “buffer” days of distance learning from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, during which teachers will also be teaching from home.
In an update sent on Monday to parents, Picard said the additional distance learning days at the beginning of January will not be considered part of the holiday.
“Please note this is not an extension of the winter break, it is a buffer that ensures we return to in-person learning with minimized exposure to risk from the break,” she wrote.
Picard said there had been longer wait times on weekends for the Rhode Island Department of Health to perform contact tracing and she was concerned about even longer delays during the holidays.
“We’re definitely seeing a much quicker response during the week, however, this Friday night, we had a couple of cases and then Saturday morning, and then a couple on Sunday, and while we were lucky that there weren’t many contacts to trace, it definitely took a while,” she said. “I wasn’t thrilled about that, knowing that, okay, if I have only six cases of contact, what happens the week before the holiday break if it’s more? So being concerned about that, I reached out to the School Committee to let them know that I was going to update our plan and I’m moving the district to all virtual learning December 21st through January 8th.”
Reaction to the schedule changes from families, Picard said, has been mixed.
“We definitely received, both myself and the principals, warm and cool feedback from parents,” she said. “Any time you change the schedule, it’s going to be challenging.”
Families will still be able to pick up “Grab and Go” lunches from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Chariho High School.
The school district is scheduled to return to in-person learning on Jan. 11, although families will still have the option of switching from in-person to distance learning at any time. Picard has told parents, however, that the return date might have to be changed.
“This date is subject to change,” she said in her Monday letter. “In making this decision we will work with the Rhode Island Department of Health, examine our positive cases, our ability to staff and review local data.”
