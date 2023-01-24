RICHMOND — In a lawsuit filed with the Rhode Island Supreme Court on Monday, Democrat Jessica Purcell argues that the Richmond Town Council overstepped its authority and impeded her rights when it ignored the town charter when it chose to appoint Republican Clay Johnson to fill a Chariho School Committee vacancy. A dueling lawsuit that Johnson filed Tuesday claims he was denied the role despite clear language in the Chariho Act that grants town councils the right to select and vote on a replacement.
That didn’t stop Republicans from all three Chariho communities from targeting Chariho Regional School District Attorney Jon M. Anderson, with several accusing him of "going rogue" and saying he “muddied the waters” by offering his own legal opinion last Friday.
If presented with the same circumstances again, Anderson defended his decision to release the opinion and said he would absolutely speak out — especially as the Richmond Town Council’s decision could have long-term legal consequences on the validity of School Committee votes.
“When I see that the Chariho school district is about to step in a pothole, it is my responsibility to notify school officials that there is a problem,” Anderson said in response to criticism regarding his involvement, which all came from Republicans. “I will not apologize for doing things with full transparency.”
Committee members, including Republicans Polly Ann Hopkins and Kathryn Colasante, who were both elected in November, dismissed his reasoning, however, and accused him of having been directed to challenge Johnson’s appointment in violation of the committee’s code of conduct.
Over 60 residents were present in the Chariho Middle School auditorium on Tuesday evening as the committee held a budget workshop that began with discussion on whether to file an injunction on behalf of the committee.
Anderson said that although the item was included as an agenda item, there was no reason to vote or to file anything as the dueling lawsuits would answer the questions at hand. He recommended that the committee beware that a 14-year-old case, “William Felkner v. Chariho School Committee,” set a precedent that the organization’s legislation, the Chariho Act, can and should coincide with the latest set of regulations set forth in town charters.
The matter is now before the Rhode Island Supreme Court, which is expected to hear and rule on the matter in an expedited manner. The decision could still take weeks or even months, officials said.
This is a developing story. Check back online and in Thursday’s newspaper for complete coverage.
