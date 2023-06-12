It’s hard to believe, but in the past, there were no hospitals in our area, only doctors that walked, hopped into their buggies or mounted a horse to come to your rescue.
The “hospital” was a black bag filled with implements and drugs that doctors compounded, an examining room at a doctor’s house if you could make it there, or simply the patient’s own bed. Back in the day, house calls were part of the service.
Remember, the Westerly Hospital was incorporated in 1921 and opened for patients in 1925. Prior to that, patients were sent to one of several hospitals in Providence, including Butler or Rhode Island Hospital. It was a long way by horse or train.
In Ashaway during the latter half of the 1800s, if you were sick, needed a broken bone set or a baby delivered, you could send for Dr. J.H. Merrill in Potter Hill or his successor, Dr. Alexander Burdick Briggs, who resided on High Street across from the Ashaway Free Library.
There were other doctors in the village as well, including Dr. Joseph Deveres Kenyon and his son, Dr. John D. Kenyon, and Dr. Daniel Lewis.
Briggs was born on Nov. 12, 1850, and was educated at the Hopkinton Academy in Ashaway and at the medical department at Harvard, graduating in 1872 at the age of 21. He was the youngest person in his class. He spent two years as an apprentice with Dr. Merrill before opening a solo practice in Westerly for one year. He then moved to Ashaway to practice after he married Ella M. Wells of Hopkinton.
The good doctor was a member of the state Board of Health for 15 years and an incorporator of the Washington County Medical Society, where he served two terms as its president. The first meeting of the group took place on Jan. 31, 1884, at the home of Dr. Edwin Lewis. From the 11 doctors present, Dr. Briggs and Dr. Lewis were named to an advisory council. Dr. Lewis also served as the society’s first president.
Briggs was also a member of the state Medical Society, the American Medical Association, the Pan American Medical Congress and American Public Health Association, and, like many educated men in the area, served in the state General Assembly in 1887 and 1888 as a Republican.
According to “Representative Men and Old Families of Rhode Island,” Briggs was married to Ella M. Wells on May 18, 1874. She was the daughter of Denison and Teressa (Greene) Wells. The couple had four children. They were Walter Alexander, who graduated from Brown University and worked for Aetna Life Insurance Company of Hartford; Howard Denison, who graduated from Brown and worked in the claims department of the Rhode Island Street Railway Company of Providence; Donna Teressa, who graduated from Hopkinton High School and then a private school in Washington, D.C., and Asa Sheldon, who graduated from Worcester Academy in Massachusetts and was a member of the Class of 1907 at Brown University.
Ella’s father was a Quaker and for many years operated the stage route from Westerly to Hopkinton City.
One interesting fact about Dr. Briggs is that he was the only doctor in the area to have “physician and surgeon” embossed on the bottles he used for medicine and distributed to his patients. Only three other medical men in Westerly had bottles made that were either embossed with “M.D.” after their names or “Doctor” before it. Those were H.N. Crandall, M.D.; Dr. Murphey’s Elixer of Life, sold by Walter Price; and Doctor Bannon’s Red Root Balsam bottle.
Plenty of Westerly and county bottles have “pharmacist” or “druggist” embossed on them, but strangely Dr. Briggs stands alone.
It could be that Briggs was proud of his prowess with a scalpel and wanted to advertise that fact. Other doctors were obviously distributing medicine, but must have made do with plain bottles. It is not known how much bottles would have cost with your name on it versus plain bottles. Given that bottles were purchased by the gross, it is amazing that very few have survived.
One bottle that survived in large quantities came from the house next door where Dr. Briggs practiced. A wooden box filled with at least 60 bottles came to light in the late 1970s and was sold by antiques dealer Sarah Andrews, who resided in and had a shop in the house next door.
According to a bill dated 1887, Dr. Briggs charged Edward Vars $9 for attending to his family and supplying medicine from Aug. 16, 1885, to Aug. 22, 1886. Another bill dated 1893 for Edward Vars was for services from April 20, 1893, to Nov. 18, 1893, totaling $42.75.
In 1880, Dr. Briggs sent a report to the state Board of Health detailing the types of diseases he saw in Ashaway for the year. There were six cases of bronchitis; three of catarrhal influenza; no cases of cholera; five of croup spasmodic; eight of diphtheria; zero of diarrhea; zero of dysentery; nine of fever typhoid; no measles; one of pharyngitis; seven of pneumonia; zero of pleurisy; four of rheumatism; zero scarlet fever cases; and two cases of mumps.
Dr. Briggs did more than serve the patients in his community. He also served as president of the Ashaway Savings Bank; president of the Ashaway Woolen Company; vice president of the Tennessee Line & Twine Company of Elizabethtown, Tenn.; a director of the Tennessee Cotton Mill Company in the same town; a director in the Rhode Island Electric Protective Company of Providence; director of the Ashaway National Bank; director of Niantic Menhaden Oil and Guano Company of South Lyme, Conn.; and director of Ashaway Line and Twine Manufacturing Company.
The good doctor died on June 5,1928, at the age of 77 and is buried in the family plot on the north side of Oak Grove Cemetery in Ashaway, less than a half-mile from his home. A simple headstone marks his grave and that of his wife and three of his four children. His wife died in 1927, followed by Howard in 1931, Walter in 1935 and Donna in 1959.
David Smith, a former Sun reporter and editor, is a former president of the Westerly Historical Society. You can contact him at smith0983@verizon.net.
