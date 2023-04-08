HOPKINTON — Delays related to vendor template improvements and a learning curve for in-house development have each played a role in slowing progress on the launch of a new website, but town officials remain confident that the site will be able to go live in June.
Town Manager Brian Russo told members of the Hopkinton Town Council this week that communications with CivicPlus, a Kansas-based web development business company, has hindered development as some requests were not addressed until as many as five business days later. Russo said other requests have been addressed in a day or less, however, which has complicated his ability to present an accurate timeline for site launch.
Russo said the project has also been a learning experience for both himself and the town’s IT Director Jeffrey Frenette.
“Some of the changes, especially when it comes to the template, do need to be done on the CivicPlus side, so we don’t have much control over how quickly they make those changes,” Russo said.
The project, which was approved by the council unanimously, seeks to provide updates to a site that will provide a new design and fresh look while improving user experiences. The technology will be necessary as the town continues to adjust to digital-based changes that were sparked in part out of need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town currently uses a WordPress system on a platform supported by Genesis Framework.
When town staff first began working with CivicPlus, there was a misunderstanding regarding who was doing what. CivicPlus provided a template, in accordance with their contract, which town staff were then responsible for populating. When template changes are needed, such as a recent request for the banner to be made transparent, CivicPlus must make the template change.
“An example was the banner, which we expected to be updated in a day or two, but now it’s been a week,” Russo said.
While the delays may be less than desirable, Russo said there are other benefits to the process that have come to light. CivicPlus will be providing the town with a professionally redesigned emblem for the page, which Russo said will replace the outdated one currently used.
Russo said that he has meetings scheduled with department heads next week, who will give feedback and aid in a final review of pages, then changes would be made by Frenette and it would be brought before the town’s Communications Committee.
The initial deadline to present to the committee was May 5, but Russo said he anticipated that would end up being ready around May 15. It would also be presented to the council at that time, he said.
“We were hoping for a June 1 ‘go live’ date,” Russo said. “We are already a little bit behind schedule because of some of the changes, but we are looking at a June release to go live.”
Council President Michael Geary asked that in the coming weeks, town staff move to include a “flashy” banner on the town’s current website to indicate to people that the new site will be coming. He said it could help to drum up interest, as well as serving to assist in a smoother transition when the new site is ready.
Russo said he and town staff will continue to push to meet deadlines, but also indicated that it was a top priority to make sure the website is well-designed and ready to serve as an important portal for the public for years to come.
“This is something that the town has needed for a long time now, and it is something that will be here for years,” Russo said. “I want it to be right; I don’t want to roll out something that is still considered a work in progress.”
“The website is coming along fabulous, it has just taken a little more time than expected to get there,” he said.
