HOPKINTON — An additional 12.6 acres of forested land in the Rockville Management Area will be preserved for public recreation, adding to already-protected open space nearby.
In an announcement Thursday, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management stated that the new parcel abuts 2,000 acres of protected land owned by DEM, the Nature Conservancy and the Audubon Society of Rhode Island.
“I'm thrilled that we've been able to preserve this gorgeous parcel of waterfront property in the southwest region of the state for public recreation,” DEM Director Janet Coit said.
The Rockville Management Area contains four freshwater ponds and several unique natural habitats including a southern New England level bog community and thick rhododendron forests.
The DEM purchased the property for $404,000 from Raymond Marr and E. Lorraine Perry, with funding from the state's open space bond.
— Cynthia Drummond
