RICHMOND — In a legal agreement announced July 7, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will end its efforts to build the Arcadia Natural Resources and Visitors Center on the shore of Browning Mill Pond, and the towns of Richmond and Exeter have agreed to dismiss their lawsuits in Superior Court against the state.
Richmond Town Solicitor Karen Ellsworth said negotiations on the wording of the dismissal had taken about three weeks.
“This discussion has been taking place about what the dismissal stipulation should say for a few weeks now,” she said.
The dismissal concludes several years of legal wrangling over whether the state had the authority to build the facility without first getting approvals from the towns.
The case made it all the way to the Rhode Island Supreme Court, which sent the case back to Rhode Island Superior Court. In an April 29 decision, Supreme Court Justice Gilbert V. Indeglia (who has since retired) ruled that the state would have to comply with local comprehensive plans and zoning ordinances when proposing projects, a decision that affirms the authority of Rhode Island's cities and towns. The state had argued that state facilities should not be subject to local planning and zoning proceedings.
The dismissal of the court case will not prevent the state from ever attempting to move forward with the project in the future, but Ellsworth said the court-affirmed requirement to comply with local planning and zoning ordinances would make such an initiative considerably more challenging.
“It doesn’t say they won’t ever,” she said. “It says that they’re not going to do it now. I don’t think they will, ever, because I don’t think they’ll want to go to the bother, go to the state Planning Council and the zoning boards, because I think they know what’s going to happen when they do that.”
Straddling the Richmond-Exeter border, the proposed 13,000-square-foot Arcadia Natural Resources and Visitors Center would have consolidated the offices of DEM fish, wildlife and forestry administrators who are currently working out of several buildings. Up to 20 full-time staff members and several seasonal employees would have worked in the new building. The facility would have also housed a laboratory, a natural history display area and a visitor center with restrooms and conference space.
Planning for the project began in 2014, but residents and town officials did not learn about it until January 2017. Residents of both towns objected to the siting of the large building on the shore of the pond, which is a popular public recreation area. Richmond residents also expressed concerns about increased traffic on the narrow roads leading to the pond.
Richmond Town Council President Richard Nassaney said he was relieved to learn of the dismissal.
“We were adamant about not having them put the building where they wanted it … and we prevailed, and now they actually decided not to go forward with the project at all,” he said.
Nassaney noted that the two towns had collaborated effectively in fighting the proposal.
“We were hand-in-hand the entire way with a very clear understanding of what we wanted and what we didn’t want, and luckily, we came out on top,” he said.
DEM Director Janet Coit did not rule out building a center in the future, but she said her department was currently focused on the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At some point in the future, DEM hopes to provide a facility that would offer new and improved opportunities to welcome people and promote and guide public enjoyment of Rhode Island’s great outdoors,” she said. “Locating this facility in a headquarters that is closer to most of the 51,000 acres of management land in our care would benefit and increase access opportunities for all Rhode Islanders. Also, it would provide a modern centralized location for our wildlife and fisheries biologists, foresters, and outdoors programming leaders that would support a modern, scientifically-oriented natural resource management program.
"For the time being, however, our number one priority is to navigate the coronavirus crisis so as to protect public health while we continue to provide a vast array of opportunities to for outdoor recreation, oversee and implement environmental laws, and run dozens of programs to protect and restore our natural resources and to improve the quality of life in Rhode Island.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.