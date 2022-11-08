Incumbent Richard G. Nassaney faced displeasure from his fellow Republicans over his decision to seek reelection, but it simply wasn’t enough to convince the voters that Nassaney wasn't the right man for the job.
The 51-year-old Nassaney earned his fourth consecutive term on the council, which he has already announced will be his last, leading the way Tuesday as Republicans took four of the five seats en route to gain sweeping control over the Richmond Town Council. Exactly how the campaign feud may impact the coming term remains to be seen, however.
Nassaney has remained vocal that among his primary objectives is to “help fix the toxic environment” before stepping away. He has expressed concern his fellow Republicans may not share the same goal, however.
“Right now I feel like there is a toxic environment on the council level where no one is allowed to speak. In a small town like this, it shouldn’t be that way, and I hope that before I go, I will get the chance to break down some of these barriers and bring some civility back to local politics,” he said.
Nassaney led both Republicans and vote-getters Tuesday with 1,598 votes, Michael Colasante finished second with 1,526, Helen Sheehan in third with 1,480, and Mark Trimmer in fourth with 1,461. Democrat Samantha Wilcox, the only non-Republican in the coming term, finished fifth with 1,379 votes.
Incumbent Democrat Ronald Newman finished sixth in failing to gain reelection with 1,293 votes, followed by Republican Jeffrey Vaillancourt (1,267), unaffiliated candidate Mark Reynolds (1,207), incumbent Democrat Lauren Cacciola-Parmer (1,175), unaffiliated incumbent James Palmisciano (994) and unaffiliated Daniel Madnick (867). There were also 16 write-in votes.
For the incumbents, the challenge was convincing voters that their experience and work on the council is moving the town in the right direction. That message seems to have been largely rejected, as three sitting councilors were on the outside looking in after Tuesday's vote.
Many of the challengers this year have expressed the desire to see changes, focusing more on enhancing transparency in local government and making sure residents’ voices are heard.
Wilcox is new to the council, but comes with experience as a member of the Conversation Commission and Dog Park Committee. She said while campaigning, she has found that many residents feel they are not given all the information.
“I really want to make sure we enhance transparency and communication,” she said. “If elected, I would seek to start a regular digital newsletter or email list so that there is a steady, consistent point of communication for everyone.”
At 74 and having both the energy and time to serve, Sheehan said she is excited to represent the public and has a number of ambitious goals for the coming term. In an interview last month, Sheehan said fiscal responsibility and lowering taxes would be top priorities.
She said she would also seek to enhance communication and coordination between different town boards; develop a more clear long-term vision to accompany the town’s Comprehensive Plan; expand development opportunities; make the town more inviting to new businesses; and to encourage public dialogue and discourse.
Trimmer, a previous member of the council from 2016 to 2020 during which he served his first term as the vice president, will return to the town's top board. In the coming term, the 62-year-old said he would change the Agenda of all town council meetings to allow public comments before votes are taken, and would seek to reduce taxes and provide affordable solutions for residents "by thinking out of the box."
For Colasante, the decision to run this year was based on the need in town for someone with strong business experience and the ability to tighten the town’s budget without impacting employment or services. Now he will get that chance.
“With my background, I believe I am a proven leader with the business experience necessary to help lower the tax burden,” Colasante said.
Referendum results
Among Richmond's 10 ballot questions, voters allowed licensing the retail sale of cannabis in town by a handy margin, 2,080-1,496. It also approved changes to the charter for replacing the financial town meeting with a budget referendum (2,293-1,073); prohibiting councilors from influencing hiring decisions (2,389-1,049); requiring the council to conduct an annual review of the town manager's performance (2,993-471); requiring the town manager to conduct employee reviews (2,930-523); allowing the town manager to appoint a temporary town manager when he/she is absent (2,389-1,019); allowing the town manager to establish a municipal court (1,763-1,550); repealing charter amendments by voter initiatives (1,937-1,362); and making typographical corrections to the charter (2,644-758).
Voters did, however, reject ballot questions to make the town administrator a town manager (1,781-1,608) and to transfer responsibility for the Recreation Department from the Recreation Commission to the town manager (2,032-1,348).
