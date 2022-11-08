[Updated 9:41 p.m.]
Republicans swept into the first four seats on the Richmond Town Council on Tuesday, with Rich Nassaney (1,598), Michael Colasante (1,526), Helen Sheehan (1,480) and Mark Trimmer (1,461) getting the most votes.
Democrat Samantha Wilcox will be the fifth councilor, with 1,379 votes.
In the race for Chariho School Committee, Republicans Kathryn Colasante and Patricia Pouliot were elected to fill the town's seats. Pouliot was the top vote-getter, with 1,479 votes, with Colasante clocking in with 1,427.
Democrat Jessica Purcell finished with 1,276 votes for School Committee, while unaffiliated Ryan Callahan, a longtime member, finished with 919, and unaffiliated William Day had 797.
All results are unofficial until late-arriving mail ballots are counted, but those ballots are unlikely to cause major ripples in the tallies from election night.
Among Richmond's 10 ballot questions, voters allowed licensing the retail sale of cannabis in town by a handy margin, 2,080-1,496. It also approved changes to the charter for replacing the financial town meeting with a budget referendum (2,293-1,073); prohibiting councilors from influencing hiring decisions (2,389-1,049); requiring the council to conduct an annual review of the town manager's performance (2,993-471); requiring the town manager to conduct employee reviews (2,930-523); allowing the town manager to appoint a temporary town manager when he/she is absent (2,389-1,019); allowing the town manager to establish a municipal court (1,763-1,550); repealing charter amendments by voter initiatives (1,937-1,362); and making typographical corrections to the charter (2,644-758).
Voters did, however, reject ballot questions to make the town administrator a town manager (1,781-1,608) and to transfer responsibility for the Recreation Department from the Recreation Commission to the town manager (2,032-1,348).
In the council race, Democrat Ronald Newman came in sixth, with 1,293 votes, followed by Republican Jeffrey Vaillancourt (1,267), unaffiliated candidate Mark Reynolds (1,207), Democrat Lauren Cacciola-Parmer (1,175), unaffiliated James Palmisciano (994) and unaffiliated Daniel Madnick (867). There were 16 write-in votes.
For the incumbents, the challenge was convincing voters that their experience and work on the council is moving the town in the right direction. That message seems to have been largely rejected, as three sitting councilors were on the outside looking in after Tuesday's vote.
Many of the challengers this year have expressed the desire to see changes, however, and said they would focus on enhancing transparency in local government and making sure residents’ voices are heard. That message seemed to resonate with voters.
Incumbent Richard G. Nassaney faced displeasure from his fellow Republicans over his decision to seek reelection. It wasn't enough to convince voters that Nassaney wasn't the right man for the job.
The 51-year-old Nassaney earned his fourth consecutive term on the council and it will be his last. He said he is committed to the coming term and hopes he can “help fix the toxic environment” before stepping away.
“Right now I feel like there is a toxic environment on the council level where no one is allowed to speak. In a small town like this, it shouldn’t be that way, and I hope that before I go, I will get the chance to break down some of these barriers and bring some civility back to local politics,” he said.
Wilcox is new to the council, but comes with experience as a member of the Conversation Commission and Dog Park Committee. During the coming term, she said she is committed to focusing on economic development and putting an emphasis on building a more transparent, accessible system.
She said while campaigning, she has found that many residents feel they are not given all the information.
“I really want to make sure we enhance transparency and communication,” she said. “If elected, I would seek to start a regular digital newsletter or email list so that there is a steady, consistent point of communication for everyone.”
At 74 and having both the energy and time to serve, Sheehan said she is excited to represent the public and has a number of ambitious goals for the coming term. In an interview last month, Sheehan said fiscal responsibility and lowering taxes would be top priorities.
She said she would also seek to enhance communication and coordination between different town boards; develop a more clear long-term vision to accompany the town’s Comprehensive Plan; expand development opportunities; make the town more inviting to new businesses; and to encourage public dialogue and discourse.
“Right now, I believe the council has been somewhat disorganized and it has led to questions regarding what the vision is. I would like, as a council, to see us set a clear objective of what the short- and long-term goals are,” she said.
For Colasante, the decision to run this year was based on the need in town for someone with strong business experience and the ability to tighten the town’s budget without impacting employment or services. Now he will get that chance.
“With my background, I believe I am a proven leader with the business experience necessary to help lower the tax burden,” Colasante said.
While others may mean well in serving, Colasante said his 43 years of experience as a self-employed real estate developer and 34 years as a Richmond resident help position him to “hit the ground running,” and make the tough decisions in order to improve fiscal efficiencies and lower the burden.
A previous member of the council from 2016 to 2020, during which he served his first term as the vice president, Trimmer's election mark his return to the town's top board.
In the coming term, the 62-year-old said he would change the Agenda of all town council meetings to allow public comments before votes are taken, and would seek to reduce taxes and provide affordable solutions for residents "by thinking out of the box."
