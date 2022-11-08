Republican state Sen. Elaine Morgan once again defeated her challenger, Democrat Jennifer Douglas, to earn her fifth term representing the 34th District.
The final (unofficial) vote tally was 7,136-5,830.
"I am so honored to be able to continue to served my constituents," said Morgan via telephone from her headquarters at Little Rhody Lobster & Seafood in Ashaway. "I am always here, twenty-four seven, and I am always accessible."
Morgan was first elected in 2014 after serving three consecutive terms as Hopkinton’s first female town sergeant. In 2015, she was appointed to the Rhode Island Commission on Women.
During her time in the General Assembly, Morgan said she has targeted the issue of human trafficking, including serving as the Senate sponsor of a 2015 law increasing penalties for engaging in sex trafficking of minors. She also co-sponsored legislation to put a line-item veto before voters as a constitutional amendment, as well as a bill that would require businesses in Rhode Island with three or more employees to participate in the federal E-Verify program.
Morgan has also sought to create a licensing program and set minimum standards for pump installers and commercial and residential water filtration/treatment system contractors.
In the coming term, she said she will continue to address issues brought to her by constituents and promised to protect the rights of all. She said she has always encouraged constituents to call her when they need assistance or have concerns.
Douglas, a single mother of two, has been active over the past few years as an Executive Committee member for the Rhode Island Democratic Women's Caucus and Southwestern Rhode Island Progressive Alliance, is a member of the Charlestown Democratic Town Committee and is the Democratic District Committeewoman for the 34th Senate District.
Douglas said despite her affiliations, she would have been committed to serving each and every voter within the district. In the coming legislative session, she said she was planning to focus on improving affordability, providing economic relief and helping to alleviate the impact of inflationary costs.
