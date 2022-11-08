Four of the five incumbents running for Hopkinton Town Council were reelected Tuesday night, with Republican Robert Burns the only newcomer to crack the top five.
Republican Mike Geary received the most votes, with 1,932, and Democrat Sharon Davis second at 1,712. Burns received 1,634, while unaffiliated incumbent Stephen Moffitt Jr. garnered 1,625. Longtime councilor Scott Bill Hirst nabbed the fifth spot on the council with 1,590 votes.
Republicans Robert Thomas Greene (1,551) and Edwin James (1,453) and unaffiliated incumbent Robert Marvel (1,347) did not gain election.
The vote counts are unofficial, as some mail ballots still need to be tallied.
Republicans swept the town's three open seats on the Chariho School Committee, with Polly Hopkins (1,916 votes), Tyler Champlin (1,826) and Larry Phelps (1,750) gaining election. Democrat endawnis Spears received 1,589 votes.
The town's voters handily approved the retail sale of adult recreational cannabis in town, 2,048-1,316.
Going into the election, a full slate of Republican candidates created an opportunity to mix up the council in the coming term. But Davis and Moffitt, along with Geary and Hirst, were able to withstand the challenge.
At 44 years old, Burns is the owner of Evan’s Welding and Oak Street Mini-Storage. He became a lot more involved in politics recently, working with Republicans after questions were brought up that made him look into the Chariho school budget.
Burns said he hopes that in the coming term, he will not only be a voice for the taxpayers but to also be able to improve relations across the aisle.
“I am willing to be open-minded and listen, even if I know I may disagree. A lot can be learned simply from listening,” he said. “This town needs people now more than ever who are willing to listen and to have debates without arguing. There are always valid points on both sides, and that’s a perspective I hope to be able to bring.”
Davis first joined the council following election in 2018 and is looking forward to her third term in office.
The two-term Democrat served as the vice president over the past two years, focusing on a variety of initiatives that included a new solar ordinance, reducing spending during budget deliberations, maintaining quality and commitment to education and working to resolve concerns presented by those who live near Potter Hill Dam following a proposal to remove it.
She said that in the coming two years, she would call openly on state legislators to come forward and aid the community in addressing those solar changes. If they are unable to work with the community, she said she would not hesitate to call them out and seek other solutions alongside other communities represented by the task force.
Geary joined the council in 2020 as a Republican. He spent two decades in the U.S. Navy before moving to the area nearly 20 years ago.
In the coming term, Geary said he hopes to do more to break down barriers. He said it will be critical for the community to focus on expanding economic development to reduce tax burden on residents and grow the town’s grand list. He said he would also keep a close eye on public budgets, including Chariho’s annual budget, and seek to enhance volunteer recruitment and retention with organizations throughout the community.
“The first term was anything but normal. We started day one with Zoom meetings, so while I was in the council chambers, it just wasn’t the same,” he said. “We’ve got a good slate and I feel like there is a lot we could accomplish in the next term.”
Hirst, a self-proclaimed “watchdog of the people,” is a long-serving Republican incumbent who has been an active part of politics over the past three decades. The 69-year-old will return to the council in 2020 as part of the newest five-member board.
Now entering his eighth consecutive term and ninth overall on the council, Hirst said he plans on continuing to watch the budget and seek ways to reduce the tax burden on residents.
“We need to move forward in getting the town organized. There are a lot of boards and commissions that are not currently active, and they could go a long way to helping improve transparency and finding better ways to do things,” Hirst said.
A lifelong resident of the area and 1994 graduate of Chariho, Moffitt earned election in 2020 and was named the council president. He had previously lso served as an assistant middle school soccer coach and board member with the Chariho Youth Soccer Association, as well as the organization’s director of fields.
In the coming term, Moffitt said he would seek to bring more voice to the state capital and increase the town's representation by working directly with state legislators. He said Hopkinton has not been well represented, and he would like to work with the state and the Rhode Island General Assembly to implement only laws that will have a positive impact on the town of Hopkinton.
“Close attention needs to be paid because a broad brush is used without regard to how Hopkinton and other towns will be affected,” he said.
