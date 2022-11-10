Incumbents ruled the day in Charlestown with unaffiliated candidates and incumbents Craig Louzon, Donna Chambers and Linda Delfino Lyall each finishing top three to retain their seats, but a wave of red on ballots in both Richmond and Hopkinton will inject new opinions into the Chariho School Committee and could significantly impact its priorities.
Republican challengers Polly Ann Hopkins, Tyler Champlin and Larry Phelps swept the three open seats in Hopkinton, while Republicans Kathryn Colasante and Patricia Pouliot were elected in Richmond to give the party a big pick-up in representation on Tuesday night. All five are new to the Chariho School Committee.
Incumbent Hopkinton Democrat endawnis Spears, who was appointed by the Hopkinton Town Council for one year to fill an open seat, and unaffiliated Richmond incumbents Ryan Callahan and William Day did not garner enough votes for reelection. Richmond Democrat Jessica Purcell and Charlestown Republicans Kim Coulter and James Sullivan also did not garner enough votes.
“When the Hopkinton Town Council chose to go in a different direction last year and replace a Republican on the Chariho School Committee with a Democrat despite having qualified Republicans, we warned that it would send a message to the voters that officials weren’t listening,” said Champlin on Tuesday. “This is the result of that, and we are prepared to go in and make sure the district remains transparent and accountable.”
The Hopkinton Republicans swept the town's three open seats on the Chariho School Committee, with Polly Hopkins (1,916 votes), Champlin (1,826) and Phelps (1,750) each receiving 200 or more votes than Spears. In Richmond, Pouliot was the top vote-getter, with 1,479, with Colasante clocking in with 1,427.
Louzon (2,366 votes), Chambers (2,261) and Delfino Lyall (2,061) were the top three vote-getters in Charlestown.
With 14 candidates across three towns to fill just eight open seats, voters were left to select from a crowded field for the committee. The spike in participation came following a contentious term that saw national concerns regarding responses to COVID-19 and criticisms that race- and gender-based materials were being introduced in classrooms. To make matters worse, residents in the district rejected two separate annual budget proposals which resulted in the district sticking with a zero-increase budget for the 2022-23 school year.
Given those experiences, the new-look committee will be left with a lot to tackle.
“We are facing a difficult year with the coming budget, and we need to come out of this election realizing that we’ve had a zero budget for one year already and could be facing that again,” Lyall said in a recent interview. “It will be imperative to focus on getting accurate budget information out there for voters, being transparent and focusing on preserving class size and prioritizing needs.”
Chambers, a nine-year member of the Chariho School Committee, said that with a new term, she planned to draw on experience and work across party lines to help continue to make Chariho “a forward-thinking and highly accomplished school district.”
For the Republican newcomers, all five ran on a campaign of fiscal restraint and responsibility, a return to core education and a move from social and political topics, and enhancing communication with the public.
Pouliot, 62, became more involved because she was alarmed to learn school materials were available that “promoted transgender transitioning” to young children, leading to her run and election, she said.
“This radical woke agenda currently in our school is not teaching children how to think, it is telling them what to think,” she said.
