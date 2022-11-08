In a rematch for the 39th House District, Democrat Megan Cotter appears to have reversed the results from two years ago in challenging incumbent Republican Justin Price but with a four vote margin of difference there is still no clear winner.
Unofficial vote tallies provided through the Rhode Island Secretary of State on Wednesday showed Cotter defeating Price, 2,989-2,985, but figures still did not include the mail ballots that could potentially impact Cotter's apparent victory.
In a statement late Wednesday morning, the 38-year-old Cotter said she felt good about the support she has received and is hopeful that the totals will stand once the final tally is checked.
“There are still some votes to be counted, by I feel good,” said Cotter. “This shows that voters want someone who puts working families and seniors first, and who looks for real solutions to the problems we are facing.”
Cotter, an Exeter resident, who serves as chairwoman of the Exeter Democratic Town Committee, released an email statement via the Working Families Party soon after the votes were fully tallied.
"I’m proud to be a Working Families Party candidate and work toward a WFP majority because we have to build a policy that meets the scale and urgency of the challenges our neighbors face," she said in a statement Tuesday night.
Reached by telephone Tuesday night, Price, who was running for his fourth term representing the 39th District, said, "We're looking at the numbers." Under Rhode Island election laws, Price is likely to be well within the margin of error to apply for and trigger a recount.
An additional message left with Price Wednesday afternoon was not returned.
Unaffiliated candidate Sean Patrick Comella, the third candidate in the race, ended up with 669 votes, or 10.1 percent of the total cast. A 41-year-old Providence police sergeant, Comella joined the race this year out of frustration for what he called partisan politics.
The three candidates each promised to focused on common goals at the state capitol, including spurring appropriate economic development and addressing educational needs, but the candidates presented different ideas on how to accomplish their priorities.
Cotter, a sales manager, has been an active volunteer in the community. She has spent time working with RICAN, organizing collection drives, and when the need for the school supplies was greater than what was collected, she said she worked with state Rep. Julie Casimiro to secure a $1,000 grant.
“For me, the decision to run was based on my frustration with the fact that it did not seem like anyone was truly advocating for us,” she said. “I have been frustrated with issues, including a lack of school funding and the clear-cutting going on to make room for large-scale solar arrays, and this was the best way to make a difference.
Cotter said that during the coming term, she would place a high priority on developing a more fair, efficient school funding formula that would do more to bring funds back to regional school districts including both Chariho and West Greenwich-Exeter.
She would also be committed to an aggressive transition to renewable energy, with a goal of the state using 100% renewable sources by 2033, the freshman legislator said.
"We must ensure that we are making a sensible transition to renewable energy and reduce costs for our communities,” she said in an email. “Instead of giving tax incentives to indifferent developers to clear-cut for solar, we should be reinvesting in our communities by allocating that money to all 39 cities and towns to make that investment.”
Price was elected in 2014 on a platform that included improving the economic climate by lowering taxes as well as addressing the burden on businesses that comes with high energy costs and excessive restrictions, and to do what was right to provide a quality education to district students at an affordable cost. After serving as a member of the minority party over the past eight years, he said these goals remain as important as ever.
“When I first started serving after my time with the U.S. Marines, I had done so because I like helping people and I wanted to be part of the process,” said Price, 57. “I am as committed to that now as I’ve ever been.”
In his four terms in office, Price has served as a member of the House Municipal Government and Housing Committee, the House Small Business Committee, the House Special Legislation Committee and the House Veterans' Affairs Committee. He said he is proud of his efforts to champion support for broader consumer protection measures and voted to pass a military service tax pension exemption to help those impacted by inflation.
Sun staff writer Jason Vallee contributed to this article.
